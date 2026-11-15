There are some handy freebies up for grabs around Stafford, TX right now. If you’re doing home projects or helping family, these could be useful.

Item: Free bricks

Condition: Not specified (listed simply as "Bricks")

Category: Garden / outdoor projects

Location: Colony Lake Estates, Stafford, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

These free bricks could be great for a small garden border, a path, or other outdoor projects. Quantity and exact condition are not listed, so plan to message the poster for details and to arrange pickup inside the neighborhood.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Glucerna with Carbsteady 1.5 Cal, Vanilla flavor

Packaging: Easy-open Abbott reclosable container

Use by date: 1 June 2027

Flavor notes: Natural and artificial flavor

Location: The Resorts, Stafford, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a nutritional drink product in a reclosable container, with a long use-by date (June 1, 2027). Good for someone who already uses Glucerna or needs a calorie-dense supplement. Be sure to confirm ingredients and suitability for your diet or medical needs before using.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: LG front load washer

Condition: Not heating (heating function not working)

Category: Appliances

Location: Missouri City Estates, Stafford, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

This LG front load washing machine is being given away, but the heater is not working. It may still be useful for cold or warm (non-heated) washes, or for someone who can repair appliances or use it for parts. Plan for heavy lifting and enough space in your vehicle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Stafford tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.