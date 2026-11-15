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🎁 Free Stuff Around Stafford — From Bricks to a Washer
There are some handy freebies up for grabs around Stafford, TX right now. If you’re doing home projects or helping family, these could be useful.
Free bricks
Item: Free bricks
Condition: Not specified (listed simply as "Bricks")
Category: Garden / outdoor projects
Location: Colony Lake Estates, Stafford, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
These free bricks could be great for a small garden border, a path, or other outdoor projects. Quantity and exact condition are not listed, so plan to message the poster for details and to arrange pickup inside the neighborhood.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glucerna with Carbsteady 1.5 Cal Vanilla
Item: Glucerna with Carbsteady 1.5 Cal, Vanilla flavor
Packaging: Easy-open Abbott reclosable container
Use by date: 1 June 2027
Flavor notes: Natural and artificial flavor
Location: The Resorts, Stafford, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a nutritional drink product in a reclosable container, with a long use-by date (June 1, 2027). Good for someone who already uses Glucerna or needs a calorie-dense supplement. Be sure to confirm ingredients and suitability for your diet or medical needs before using.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
LG Front Load Washer
Item: LG front load washer
Condition: Not heating (heating function not working)
Category: Appliances
Location: Missouri City Estates, Stafford, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
This LG front load washing machine is being given away, but the heater is not working. It may still be useful for cold or warm (non-heated) washes, or for someone who can repair appliances or use it for parts. Plan for heavy lifting and enough space in your vehicle.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Stafford tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.