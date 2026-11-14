Stafford’s retail scene is busy right now, with big-box clubs and neighborhood grocers both hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Stafford, TX (12300 S W Fwy, Stafford Meadows)

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible premiums

Type: Full-time / Part-time (hourly)

Full-time / Part-time (hourly) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, company-paid education (Live Better U)

Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, What you’ll do: Help members at the entrance, on the sales floor, and at checkout. You’ll handle purchases, returns, and receipts, keep areas clean and safe, and support self-checkout tech. There’s also a chance to help train others and grow your skills.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: Stafford, TX

Type: Part-time

What you’ll do: Stock and merchandise fresh and frozen meat, update prices, rotate product, and keep displays clean and safe. Early 5:00 am start, with hands-on work in coolers and freezers.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado Location: Stafford, TX

Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Same core duties as the PT role—customer service, stocking, pricing, and cleaning in the meat department—with a full-time schedule and early 5:00 am shifts.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.