Looking for a new feline friend in Manahawkin, NJ? These young kittens are ready for loving homes through Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Personality: Gentle, very affectionate, loves pets and snuggles, happy purr machine; also enjoys chasing wand toys

Gentle, very affectionate, loves pets and snuggles, happy purr machine; also enjoys chasing wand toys Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter (Manahawkin, NJ)

Madeline has a sweet mix of cuddly and playful and would be a lovely addition to a caring home.

👉 Meet Madeline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Mostly white with brown tabby spots

Mostly white with brown tabby spots Personality: Very playful, energetic, first to run for the wand toys, loving and fun

Very playful, energetic, first to run for the wand toys, loving and fun Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on shots, negative for FIV and FeLV (per shelter listing)

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on shots, negative for FIV and FeLV (per shelter listing) Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter (Manahawkin, NJ)

Wesley is ready to bring lots of laughter and activity to his new family.

👉 Meet Wesley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10 weeks (baby)

10 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: White with gray tabby spots

White with gray tabby spots Location: Can be adopted from his foster home in Forked River, NJ

Can be adopted from his Personality: Sweet, enjoys lounging on his kitty tower, watching the world, and playing with his siblings

Sweet, enjoys lounging on his kitty tower, watching the world, and playing with his siblings Adoption fee: $60

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter

Noah is a gentle little guy who will bring love and happiness to a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Color: White with gray tabby markings

White with gray tabby markings Personality: A bit shy at first, then very loving with loud purrs; enjoys bell ball toys and roughhousing with siblings

A bit shy at first, then very loving with loud purrs; enjoys bell ball toys and roughhousing with siblings Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter (Manahawkin, NJ)

Ezra will do best with a patient, gentle family who can give him time to warm up.

👉 Meet Ezra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 12 weeks (baby)

12 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Personality: Spunky, a little sassy, loves the laser pointer and climbing the cat tower; more reserved and independent, seeks affection on her own terms

Spunky, a little sassy, loves the laser pointer and climbing the cat tower; more reserved and independent, seeks affection on her own terms Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter (Manahawkin, NJ)

Maya is perfect for someone who appreciates a confident, independent kitten with a fun streak.

👉 Meet Maya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Manahawkin or Forked River, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Share this with friends and family so these little ones can find their forever families.

For questions, contact Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter through their website or the phone number listed on each pet’s Adopt-a-Pet page.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.