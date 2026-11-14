Healthcare hiring around Stafford Township / Manahawkin is steady, with strong demand in rehab and cardiac imaging. If you’re in patient care and want local or nearby work, these are worth a look.

Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation

NovaCare Rehabilitation Location: Manahawkin, NJ

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, no weekends )

(Monday–Friday, ) Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus + $350/month student loan help

Outpatient ortho clinic with 4 PTs, 1 PTA, and 1 OT hand therapist, seeing a diverse caseload (about 55–60 visits/week). Strong CEU support, mentorship, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow into specialties like sports, neuro, pelvic, and more.

Employer: CDL Nuclear Technologies

CDL Nuclear Technologies Location: Keyport (primary), Manahawkin & Toms River, NJ (secondary sites)

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Cardiac PET/CT role handling imaging, Rb-82 dosing, and hot lab work while providing patient-focused care. Offers 401(k) with match, uniforms, per diem when traveling, licensure reimbursement, and hands-on training with a fast-growing cardiac imaging company.

Employer: CDL Nuclear Technologies

CDL Nuclear Technologies Location: Keyport, Toms River & Manahawkin, NJ

Type: Part-time, hourly

Salary: Competitive hourly compensation (exact rate not listed)

Works alongside cardiologists and nuclear medicine techs to support cardiac stress testing—IVs, ECG monitoring, vitals, and patient education. Includes 401(k) with match, uniforms, referral bonuses, training, and growth in a national cardiac imaging network.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.