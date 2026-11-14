undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Stafford Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Healthcare hiring around Stafford Township / Manahawkin is steady, with strong demand in rehab and cardiac imaging. If you’re in patient care and want local or nearby work, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient Ortho (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: NovaCare Rehabilitation
- Location: Manahawkin, NJ
- Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, no weekends)
- Salary: $80,000–$100,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus + $350/month student loan help
Outpatient ortho clinic with 4 PTs, 1 PTA, and 1 OT hand therapist, seeing a diverse caseload (about 55–60 visits/week). Strong CEU support, mentorship, PTO, 401(k) match, and room to grow into specialties like sports, neuro, pelvic, and more.
Nuclear Medicine Technologist PET/CT – Part Time
- Employer: CDL Nuclear Technologies
- Location: Keyport (primary), Manahawkin & Toms River, NJ (secondary sites)
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)
Cardiac PET/CT role handling imaging, Rb-82 dosing, and hot lab work while providing patient-focused care. Offers 401(k) with match, uniforms, per diem when traveling, licensure reimbursement, and hands-on training with a fast-growing cardiac imaging company.
Paramedic – Cardiac Services (Part Time)
- Employer: CDL Nuclear Technologies
- Location: Keyport, Toms River & Manahawkin, NJ
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Salary: Competitive hourly compensation (exact rate not listed)
Works alongside cardiologists and nuclear medicine techs to support cardiac stress testing—IVs, ECG monitoring, vitals, and patient education. Includes 401(k) with match, uniforms, referral bonuses, training, and growth in a national cardiac imaging network.
If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—healthcare roles in this area tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.