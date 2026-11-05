🏥 Stafford Township NJ Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady around Stafford Township and Manahawkin right now, with options for both bedside nurses and patient-facing office roles.

Here are several solid healthcare openings worth a look:

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Stafford Township, NJ

Type: Travel / 16-week assignment / 36 hrs per week, 12-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,067 per week

Specialty: Telemetry RN

Travel contract for RNs who want strong pay plus adventure. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Manahawkin, NJ

Type: Part-time, days, on-call required

Starting Minimum Rate: $43.77/hour

OR RN role in a busy surgical department, scrubbing and circulating on a variety of cases. Includes comprehensive benefits for eligible part-time staff (health, dental, vision, paid leave, tuition help, retirement) and strong support for ongoing education.

Employer: Healing Hands of Manahawkin

Location: Manahawkin, NJ

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, 8:30 AM–7:00 PM)

Pay: $20–$24 per hour, ~40 hours/week

Front-line role helping patients feel welcome and supported in a family-focused chiropractic practice. Offers a four-day workweek (Fri–Sun off), health insurance, SIMPLE IRA, paid sick time, and full training—no prior chiropractic experience needed.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.