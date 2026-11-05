🔧 Stafford, CT Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Stafford’s maintenance scene is busy right now—solid full-time roles with steady hours and strong benefits are on the table. If you like hands-on work and keeping buildings running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Location: Stafford Springs, CT (on-site)

Type: Full-time, First Shift (Days)

Salary: $90,900 – $136,350/year + potential annual bonus

Lead a team of maintenance techs in a high-impact manufacturing site, including oversight of an industrial wastewater treatment system. This role is ideal if you have strong industrial maintenance experience, enjoy coaching a team, and want big-company benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), ESPP, and more) while working on equipment that supports global science and healthcare.

Employer: TTM Technologies

Location: Stafford, CT

Type: Full-time, 4th Shift

Salary: Not listed (varies by location, skills, and experience)

Hands-on role in a high-production industrial environment, handling building, grounds, and equipment maintenance—everything from carpentry and light construction to basic plumbing, HVAC PMs, and small repairs. Good fit if you like variety, can lift up to 75 lbs, don’t mind chemicals (PPE and training provided), and want broad experience across trades with a full benefits package (health, 401(k), paid vacation & holidays).

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England – Johnson Memorial Medical Center

Location: Stafford Springs, CT

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (40 hours)

Salary: $21.35 – $32.05/hour, based on experience

Keep hospital buildings and equipment running safely with install, repair, and preventive maintenance work across the campus. Good for someone with at least 1 year of maintenance/repair experience who wants steady day hours, strong healthcare benefits, retirement with match, and room to grow inside a large health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good maintenance roles in town tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.