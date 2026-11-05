🏥 Stafford, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in Stafford and Stafford Springs, with hospitals and rehab centers looking for hands-on help on the floor and in therapy.

Below are several solid roles, from ER support to therapy jobs, all based right in town.

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England – Johnson Memorial Hospital

Trinity Health Of New England – Location: Stafford Springs, CT

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, 12-hour night shifts)

Pay: $18.05 – $25.60/hour

Support the Emergency Department team with vital signs, EKGs, point-of-care testing, and basic patient care. Good fit if you have CPR/BLS, can work every other weekend/holiday, and want strong benefits (health insurance from day one, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Trinity Health Of New England – Johnson Memorial Hospital

Trinity Health Of New England – Location: Stafford Springs, CT

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts)

Pay: $18.05 – $25.60/hour

Same core Emergency Department Tech role as nights, but on day shift. You’ll assist RNs and physicians, document in the EHR, and help patients and families understand their care, with the same comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: Preferred Therapy Solutions

Location: Stafford, CT (sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab)

(sub-acute/skilled nursing rehab) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $34.00/hour (good faith range)

Work in a skilled nursing rehab setting providing hands-on therapy and collaborating with a supportive rehab team. Standout perks include up to 5 weeks PTO to start, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, CE support, and flexible schedules.

(Alternate listing of the same PTA role: Indeed posting)

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Stafford, CT

Facility in Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hour shifts)

Pay: About $2,057 per week (package with stipends)

13-week travel PT assignment where you’ll evaluate and treat patients to improve mobility and reduce pain. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, CEU and license reimbursement, PTO after 1,560 hours, and strong recruiter support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.