With the NFL this season being wide open as it’s ever been, since there is truly no clear heavy favorite to win the whole thing. Jacksonville’s general manager, James Gladstone, recognized this and didn’t just make one small trade and stand pat.

Instead, the Jaguars know this year is likely their best shot at winning the Super Bowl with this current iteration of the team and coaching staff. So they decided to go all in and made three trades at this year’s trade deadline.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Deadline Moves

Jacksonville’s three aforementioned trades were first trading for Jessie Bates. To bring in the All-Pro-caliber safety, they sent away a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick to Atlanta.

​Their second move was trading for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. In order to acquire Godchaux, they traded a conditional 2027 6th-round pick.

​Jacksonville’s final move is where it truly signified they were going all in, as they traded for the Eagles star defensive tackle Jordan Davis. To pull off this blockbuster trade, they sent a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to Philadelphia.

Jessie Bates Gives The Jaguars An Elite Safety To Replace Injured Starter

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) and with Jacksonville Jaguars newly acquired safety Jessie Bates III (0), watches drills during Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

​Regarding Jessie Bates, not only is he an elite safety, but his arrival addresses a position of need. Safety was a position of need for the Jaguars after starting safety Eric Murray suffered an elbow injury that will sideline him for the rest of this season.

​Their safety depth is also not in a great spot, as Jacksonville’s third-round pick from last year, Caleb Ransaw, has been on injured reserve since week five with a knee injury. Jacksonville is replacing those losses with arguably the best safety in the entire NFL.

​Bates has consistently shown to have elite playmaking ability and a knack for generating turnovers. This is clear as, over the last three seasons, per Sumer Sports, the three-time All-Pro ranks 1st in forced fumbles, 3rd in tackles, and tied for 6th in interceptions among safeties.

How Jessie Bates Fits The Jaguars Defense

Bates is joining a Jaguars defense that’s already been one of the league’s best at forcing turnovers. Jacksonville so far this year ranks 3rd in takeaways per game with 15.

Jacksonville plays zone coverage 77.7% of the time, ranking 5th in the NFL, according to Sharp Football. Within that zone, they play a lot of quarters coverage and Cover 3.

Bates gives Jacksonville a safety who excels in zone coverage and in that deep middle fielder safety role. He will limit explosives through the air either by taking it away with his amazing coverage, pass breakups, or forcing interceptions.

Jordan Davis Helps Fill The Jaguars Hole At Defensive Tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90), left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

When it comes to Jordan Davis, it’s more than fair to say the Jaguars did overpay to get him. The package Jacksonville gave up for Davis was only slightly below what Chicago traded away to acquire Jeffery Simmons.

Chicago gave up a first-round pick in 2027 and in 2028, along with a fourth-round pick this year for Simmons. But the former Eagle addresses another position of need the Jaguars had going into the deadline.

Jordan Davis Addresses A Problem With Jaguars Run Defense

Defensive tackle was a position of need for Jacksonville after their starting defensive tackle Davon Hamilton suffered a season-ending quad injury. Hamilton is a good run defender, and this is evident as per PFF; he has a run grade of 72.4, ranking 9th among 126 qualified defensive linemen.

Hamilton also led the Jaguars in run stops this season with 10. They’re replacing a good run defender in Hamilton with Davis, who at his best is just as good.

Davis is tied for 5th in the NFL when it comes to run stops this season among interior defensive linemen with 16. Yet, this season has been a step down for Davis compared to his stellar play in 2025.

Jordan Davis Play This Season Has Been A Step Down From 2025

Not only this past season did Davis play a career-high 715 snaps. He delivered a career-high 28 total pressures on the most pass-rush snaps of his career, at 397 pass-rush snaps.

While as a run defender, Davis produced a 73.4 run defense PFF grade. In addition to being top five in run stop rate and run stop EPA last season.

So far this season, Davis has only put up a 68.8 run defense PFF grade, ranking 17th among interior defensive linemen. It’s far from a bad mark but still a step down from 2025 in the aspect of the game where he provides his most value.

Davis’ effort so far this year has been way more up and down compared to 2025. Jacksonville is betting on Davis being in a more winning situation than what’s currently happening with the Eagles this season.

Jordan Davis And Davon Godchaux Can Elevate Jaguars Run Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars newly acquired defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (94), hits a tackling pad during Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] (Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union)

Their other newly acquired defensive tackle, Davon Godchaux, is also good at defending against the run. Godchaux is tied for first in run stops over the past two seasons with 35, and the player he’s tied with is his new teammate Davis.

If the Jaguars are able to have Davis return at or close to his level of play we saw in 2025, on top of Godchaux, who’s a good run defender in his own right. Jacksonville’s run defense, which was already 5th in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, will get even more stout.

End Of Jaguars Are Going All In Rant

Jacksonville was already a legit Super Bowl contender with a top five offense and defense before these trades. Now, after bringing in Bates, Davis, and Godchaux, they’ve addressed two positions of need.

While also raising the floor and ceiling of their defense. Only time will tell if these moves end with the Jaguars holding the Lombardi trophy. At least Jacksonville fans know they have a general manager who is willing to push all his chips into the table instead of saying what if.

The post The Jaguars Blockbuster Trade Deadline Proves They’re Going All In appeared first on Stadium Rant.