NFL Week 10 features a few games with real playoff implications. We start in Munich, Germany, and finish with Sunday Night Football. Let’s dive deep.

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions (Germany)

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; An advertisement for the 2026 NFL Munich Game between the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots at the FC Bayern store in Old Town. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions will kick off Sunday football as they face off in Munich at 9:30 AM ET. A lot is at stake for both teams. A loss for either one could be damaging in the long run.

New England came off one of the worst games in franchise history. They lost 45-27 a week ago to the Green Bay Packers. That was the most the franchise had ever given up at Gillette Stadium.

Now, the Pats sit at 5-4 and have sole possession of the seventh seed. A loss here, though, would open the door for teams in the running for that final spot. The 3-5 Houston Texans and 5-4 Cleveland Browns are two of the most likely candidates to step in.

For Detroit, they have a gaudy record, sitting at 6-2. In the NFC North, however, that isn’t quite enough. They must win to keep up with the 7-2 Chicago Bears to lead the division.

This is also an opportunity for Detroit to prove its defense has genuinely improved since getting healthier. They have allowed just 15.5 points per game in their last four. If they have another good performance against a good offense, it would certainly raise some eyebrows.

A pivotal NFL Week 10 matchup to kick off your Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) pushes for a touchdown during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

This NFL Week Ten matchup might be the most intriguing one. The Minnesota Vikings traded for Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders a few days back as they needed an upgrade at quarterback. A move that was certainly needed as they take on the red-hot Packers.

The loser of this game assuredly moves to the bottom of the division and seventh in the NFC. A dangerous spot to be in with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams lurking behind. What can we expect from both teams?

Last time these two teams played, the Packers controlled most of the game. They led 22-10 for two and a half quarters, and then they collapsed. The Vikings’ defense turned it on, generating multiple turnovers as Minnesota erased the deficit and went on a 29-0 run to win 39-22.

Green Bay, however, has been much better since its early-season struggles. Jordan Love has been playing at an MVP level, and the defense has been stout. After allowing 30.3 PPG in the first three games, the defense has settled in, allowing 16.7 PPG in the last six.

The Vikings, on the other hand, average just 18.3 points per game, which is 27th in the league. With Cousins, though, the narrative can change. If he comes in and puts up numbers against a good defense with a struggling offense, the vibes in Minnesota would be immaculate.

The Raiders are not uber-talented on offense, but Cousins and his 20 touchdowns were a big reason why they are eighth in scoring offense. He certainly can boost this Vikings offense to the level they need to get to. Will he do it?

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football)

Sep 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Kyle Dugger (29) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The NFL Week 10 Sunday Night Football game is a great one. The 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers will be taking on the 6-2 Cincinnati Bengals in the jungle. A battle for first place in the division.

This is a big game for the Bengals. They had already lost to the Steelers earlier in the season in a hard-fought 30-27 game. A loss here would essentially put Cincinnati two games behind first place with eight games to go. Not a death sentence, but certainly not ideal.

The key matchup is the Bengals’ offense and the Steelers’ Defense. Joe Burrow leads the second-highest-scoring offense while TJ Watt leads a defense that ranks fourth in scoring defense. The magic number in this game feels like it is going to be 30.

Cincinnati hasn’t scored less than 30 in more than a month. The Steelers haven’t allowed 30+ points in a game all year. Will the Bengals keep their streak alive, or will the Steelers give them a reality check?

End Of My NFL Week 10 Rant

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) leaves the field after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

NFL Week 10 is an important spot for many teams. The Patriots are trying to hang on to the playoff picture. The Lions, Vikings, and Packers have margin for error in a difficult NFC North.

The Bengals and Steelers fight for first place in the division for the time being. What NFL Week 10 matchup are you looking forward to most?

The post NFL Week 10: 3 Important Games To Watch appeared first on Stadium Rant.