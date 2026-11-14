For A.J. Brown, the 2026 season has been a rough one, to the point where his participation is in question for every game since his return. He’s of course not alone; other players are struggling with injuries, and the same is happening with the Detroit Lions for week ten. With the Munich game happening this weekend, it’s a matter of who will play and who won’t.

Mike Vrabel On A.J. Brown

Football – NFL – New England Patriots Press Conference – Munich, Germany – November 13, 2026 New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the press conference REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has been asked about Brown’s condition since the initial injury. Brown attended this week’s practice with limited participation, but it is still unclear whether he can play this week’s game. Vrabel has confirmed that Brown is in the group that will go to Germany, as there are only a few who won’t be able to go on the entire team.

Vrabel said the following in a press conference on November 11th. “There’s going to be guys who go to Germany and won’t play. I don’t know who those will be, but there’ll be a lot of guys who’ll go to Germany who won’t be active. I don’t know who those are.”

In the same press conference, the topic of Rhamondre Stevenson’s injury came up. One reporter was asking if Stevenson would end up on the injured reserve.

While answering the question, Vrabel expressed a desire to just drop the subject of the injuries with the upcoming Munich game. “Again, there’s a chance that anything could happen, but I’m not going to speculate on any of that. You guys are just- let’s get past the injuries here. Let’s try to focus on the Lions and what we need to do to try and find a way to win the game. But the injuries and the injured reserve, I mean, if you pay attention, we don’t have too many spots left here to bring guys back on injured reserve.”

Other Players On The Injury Report

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Going into the week ten game, there are three players who are out. Guard/Center Ben Brown and cornerback Carlton Davis III are both out with knee injuries. Running back TreVeyon Henderson, however, is out with an illness. As for the questionable list, there are nine players, including the aforementioned A.J. Brown and Stevenson.

Safety Keven Byard III is struggling with his chest; Offensive lineman Walter Rouse is going through a concussion protocol after the last game he was in. Fullback Reggie Gilliam is having knee issues, just like both Browns and Stevenson. Three players are having hamstring problems; this includes safety Brenden Schooler, offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, and cornerback Charles Woods.

Detroit Lions Injuries Going Into Week 10

For Detroit, there are also three players out for the count. Center Cade Mays has an ankle injury, safety Kerby Joseph is out with his knee, and cornerback DJ Reed’s hip has left him out. Only two players are questionable: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is struggling with a rib, and running back Sione Vaki has an ankle issue just like Mays. The Lions doesn’t have as many as New England, but most of the Patriots are marked as questionable, so the teams could be matched by game day.

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End Of My AJ Brown Struggle And New England Patriots Week Ten End Rant

On November 15th, New England and Detroit are facing off in Munich, Germany. Vrabel is trying to look beyond the injuries the team is facing and is ready for this special game. It has been hyped up with Hall of Famers and the natural scenery of the surrounding mountains. Now it’s time to see what Munich will bring to the two teams.

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