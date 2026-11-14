The latest WWE SmackDown results featured “The Ring General” Gunther defeating Finn Balor in a grueling main event. Tiffany Stratton added insult to injury for Chelsea Green after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel. The WWE Universe also got a look at the women’s WarGames rosters, while John Cena announced “The Queen” Charlotte Flair as the next John Cena Classic invitee. Here’s the complete recap and breakdown.

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Quick-Hitting WWE SmackDown Results

John Cena announced “The Queen” Charlotte Flair as the next invitee in the John Cena Classic

Bakusai (Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki) vs. MFT (Talla and Tama Tonga), accompanied by Haku, ended in a no-contest after War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) attacked

Damian Priest defeated Axiom

Kevin Owens took aim at Sami Zayn and the Undisputed WWE Championship

Flair defeated Jacy Jayne before the WarGames rosters were announced

The Women’s WarGames match will feature Flair, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley, and “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer vs. Fatal Influence (Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid), Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton stands tall over Chelsea Green after Green attempts to reclaim her Crown Jewel Championship ring

Gunther defeated Balor

John Cena Announced Charlotte Flair For John Cena Classic

Cena opened WWE SmackDown by announcing Flair as the next invitee in the John Cena Classic. She got emotional when thanking him for his previous support, then claimed she’ll win the championship. He recalled dreaming of shaking her hand after breaking his 17-time world title record. A hug ended the segment.

War Raiders Crashed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

MFT were scheduled to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against Bakusai. There was a brief back-and-forth before War Raiders got involved. They broke up a pinfall attempt, and the referee threw out the match. They took out all four match participants, making a statement to the tag-team division. That said, the Tongas were happy to retain the straps following the no-contest.

Damian Priest Defeated Axiom

There were a couple of reversals, but this was little more than a squash match. WWE has been pushing Priest as an angry heel lately. He defeated Axiom quickly before chokeslamming his ringside partner, Nathan Frazer, who was checking on his fallen ally.

Kevin Owens Took Aim At Sami Zayn

After successfully riling up the audience, Zayn, with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, was interrupted by Owens. Gargano attacked the intruder, but was swiftly taken out with a Stunner. By then, the champ had already fled the scene.

Kevin Owens enters the arena during the WWE Undisputed Championship match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Charlotte Flair Defeated Jacy Jayne Before WarGames News

This was more of a stepping stone than a wrestling match. There was some filler before things broke down. Fatal Influence were the first to show up to aid Jayne, but Bliss and Paxley quickly evened the odds.

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Charlotte Flair celebrates after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Once Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab joined the fray to attack Bliss and Paxley at ringside, Vaquer and Bayley arrived to even the odds. Flair ultimately pulled out the victory before the announcement of the official women’s WarGames rosters.

Tiffany Stratton Stood Tall Over Chelsea Green

Fresh off successfully cashing in the Money in the Bank contract, Stratton stepped into the ring for a promo, but was swiftly interrupted by the former champion, Green. While Chelsea was the aggressor as she attempted to reclaim her stolen Crown Jewel ring, she ended up on the wrong end of the exchange.

Gunther Defeated Finn Balor

This was a physical confrontation, with both competitors showing signs of the grueling battle early on. Gunther delivered numerous heavy chops as the two maintained an incredible pace and executed several smooth reversals. The referee was accidentally struck during the finish, giving The Ring General the opening to use a low blow before a powerbomb led to his victory.

End Of My WWE SmackDown Results Rant

Flair’s match against Jayne set the stage for the women’s WarGames announcement, while heels largely dominated the card. Gunther crushed Balor, Priest squashed Axiom, and Stratton embarrassed Green even further. These latest WWE SmackDown results also featured The Queen being announced as the next John Cena Classic invitee, and the men’s tag division erupting into chaos.

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