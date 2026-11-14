The Yankees’ biggest area of need this winter comes at third base, and Brian Cashman may have found an unexpected solution.

After the Ryan McMahon and Amed Rosario platoon failed miserably this season, change is coming at the hot corner in the Bronx. Many fans figured that change may come in the form of Teruaki Sato, the reigning Triple Crown winner in Japan this season. However, given concerns about Sato’s defensive capabilities at third, others thought the Yankees would trade for a major-league-proven third baseman. Some names floated included Isaac Paredes, Otto Lopez, and Josh Jung.

However, none of those speculations mentioned the situation that has rapidly developed at the GM meetings in Vegas this week. The Yankees were credited with interest in free-agent third baseman Alec Bohm on Wednesday morning, with Jon Heyman reporting that they had discussed the 30-year-old heavily and were looking at him closely.

The situation developed further Thursday morning, as reports emerged that the Yankees had already conducted a sit-down meeting with Bohm the night before and that the interest between the two parties was mutual.

There has been no speculation that a deal is close, but the interest level between the Yankees and Bohm seems to be incredibly high. Brian Cashman may have found his solution to the Yankees’ third-base problems very early this winter.

What Would Alec Bohm Bring To The Yankees?

There’s been a stigma forming around Alec Bohm in recent years. Phillies fans have clamored for his exit, treating him like a cumbersome burden to their chances of success. The reality, however, is quite the opposite: Bohm is actually quite a good ballplayer.

The third overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, Bohm is a seven-year big-league veteran who has established himself as a solid, contact-oriented hitter who can chip in with occasional power. He has a career slash line of .273/.325/.410 to go along with a very respectable .735 OPS. His strikeout rate is 18.0%, a very good mark in the modern game of baseball. He also averages 15-20 home runs a season, with RBI totals typically ranging from 85-95.

The Wichita State alum had an up-and-down 2026 season, struggling mightily in the early going before turning things around after the All-Star break. Bohm hit just .215 with a .632 OPS before the All-Star Game, a stark contrast to the .298 average and .794 OPS he posted after the Midsummer Classic.

Bohm’s offensive calling card is his contact ability and his ability to hit left-handed pitching, as he owns a career .302 average and .853 OPS against southpaws. That would be a perfect complement to the lefty-heavy Yankees lineup. His low strikeout rate could help balance the often “boom-or-bust” ebb and flow of the current Yankees offense, something Brian Cashman is surely looking to fix this winter.

Offensively, it’s a very good fit. Defensively, there are concerns.

Bohm has never been considered a great fielder, and that was evident this year. He posted -10 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) and -6 OAA (Outs Above Average) in 2026, marks that placed him near the bottom of qualified third basemen.

Standing at 6’4” and 218 pounds, Bohm isn’t exactly fleet of foot. He doesn’t have the lateral quickness of elite defensive third basemen, and that is evident in his underlying defensive metrics. The Yankees, however, may have a caveat to counter that weakness: a certain George Lombard Jr.

As a player with limited range, Bohm’s defensive metrics will be greatly influenced by the defensive capabilities of the shortstop next to him. This season, Trea Turner was simply awful in the field for the Phillies. His range took a massive step back from a stellar 2025 season that saw him rank in the 99th percentile in OAA. His -10 mark this year ranked 39th among 42 qualified shortstops.

As Turner’s numbers dipped, Bohm’s followed. With Turner having a stellar defensive year in 2025, Bohm’s numbers became respectable that season. His -3 DRS and -2 OAA were both slightly below average but serviceable for a big leaguer primarily known for his offense. They were nothing like the abhorrent numbers he posted at third this season. In essence, it’s fair to say that Bohm’s defensive success is closely intertwined with his partner at shortstop.

That’s where the young George Lombard Jr. comes in. The 21-year-old rookie was inconsistent in his limited sample size after being called up in early August, but he did show flashes of Gold Glove-level talent. He possesses elite athleticism to go along with an incredibly strong arm, allowing him to make difficult plays look easy. His problems came to light when he made the easy plays look difficult.

The Yankees have made it clear they see Lombard as their shortstop of the future. He already possesses a high baseball IQ and elite athleticism, and the organization is betting on him to continue improving as he gains more experience.

That is precisely why the Yankees may feel more comfortable bringing in Bohm despite the defensive struggles he has endured. They’ll bet on Lombard’s youthful athleticism and range to counteract Bohm’s heavier steps and bigger frame, with the third baseman tasked with covering less ground. Theoretical, sure, but on paper, it just may work.

Sep 13, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) reacts in the dugout after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

End Of My Yankees Rant

All things considered, this could turn into a very savvy deal for the Yankees if everything shakes out the way they expect. Bohm is expected to get a short-term, “prove-it” deal in the one-to-three-year range, with an AAV between $12-16 million. In today’s market, that is very cheap for a player who could greatly help the Yankees offensively.

He’s a sturdy, everyday third baseman. The Yankees haven’t had that in an uncomfortably long time. There may be defensive concerns, but Alec Bohm could be quite a good signing for the Yankees should a deal materialize.

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