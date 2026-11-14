The San Antonio Spurs erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 124–119 at the United Center on November 11, 2026. The Spurs winning streak reached 10 behind Dylan Harper’s 18 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers. Victor Wembanyama scored 32, and the NBA recap credits him with five blocks.

San Antonio improved to 10–2 after opening the season with two losses. The victory completed a 4–0 road trip, with Wednesday the only game decided by single digits. The five-point final margin tells only part of the story, as the Spurs went from down 22 to up 15.

The Spurs Winning Streak Survives A 22-Point Hole

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) fight for the ball during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Chicago made 17 of 20 first-quarter shots and scored 41 points. Jalen Smith tied his career high with 23 points and made all five of his three-pointers. The team recap explains why coach Tiago Splitter wanted Smith on the perimeter, where his shooting could draw Wembanyama away from the rim. The Bulls led 64–42 before San Antonio cut the halftime gap to 70–56.

De’Aaron Fox had already scored all 17 of his points, and Wembanyama added 15 before the break. Harper found Julian Champagnie for a three early in the third, then set up Stephon Castle’s alley-oop. The play-by-play log puts both assists inside the first two minutes of the half. Harper hit the tying three off Fox’s pass at 8:05 to cap a 17–3 run.

Chicago committed eight third-quarter turnovers, the Reuters recap reported, and managed only 19 points despite shooting 7-for-14 in the period. The Spurs scored 16 fast-break points after halftime, compared with two for the Bulls. San Antonio won the turnover battle 19–6 and outscored Chicago 22–7 off those mistakes. The extra possessions explain how the Bulls shot 57.9% and still attempted 22 fewer field goals.

The Week 3 breakdown documented a similar shooting advantage that Chicago wasted against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harper found Wembanyama 20 seconds into the fourth to make it 92–89, and Castle scored five points during the 11–2 run. The Spurs led 120–105 when both coaches turned to their benches with about two minutes left. Chicago narrowed the final margin but fell to 1–9 after its eighth straight loss.

How Dylan Harper Fits Beside Fox And Castle

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) and Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) chase a loose ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The preseason takeaways examined the decision to start Fox, Castle and Harper together. All three started Wednesday, with Castle listed at forward, and their third-quarter possessions showed how the roles could change from one trip to the next. Castle set up Harper for a layup after finishing the earlier lob from him. Harper could keep attacking when Fox took over as the passer.

Fox and Harper combined for 19 of San Antonio’s 32 assists, and Fox committed the pair’s only turnover. Harper shot 7-for-18, but the official box score also credits him with six rebounds and four steals in a team-high 36 minutes. Seven Spurs scored in double figures with Devin Vassell sidelined by left adductor tightness. Carter Bryant scored 10 off the bench, while Champagnie added 12.

Harper averaged 17.8 points and 5.1 assists during the Spurs winning streak. The CBS game log shows double figures in all 10 wins, with Wednesday his first 10-assist game of the season. Harper scored 21 without an assist against the Dallas Mavericks and had eight assists against the Utah Jazz. Chicago got both versions in the same game, as Harper helped erase the deficit as a passer and finished the run as a shooter.

The Spurs Winning Streak Has Tested The Offense In Different Ways

Nov 4, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks in between Dallas Mavericks forwards Naji Marshall (3) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Wembanyama had 52 points and 24 rebounds in the 112–111 home win over Dallas. The Mavericks went on a 12–1 run during his second-quarter rest and pulled within one. The Bulls game showed a similar gap in the minutes Wembanyama sat, although the final two minutes accounted for 10 of the 24 points San Antonio gave back. Wembanyama finished plus-29 in under 32 minutes against Chicago.

Harper broke a fourth-quarter tie against the Mavericks with a layup at 4:31. P.J. Washington blocked another Harper layup at 1:49, with the Spurs up one, as the Dallas play-by-play records. The earlier MVP case emphasized creating easier finishes for Wembanyama. A guard who can reach the paint gives defenders a reason to leave the center before the pass arrives.

End Of My Spurs Winning Streak Rant

The Spurs winning streak should earn Harper more chances to initiate in a tight fourth quarter. A ball screen with Wembanyama gives Harper a lane if the big drops and opens the roll if two defenders step up. Fox can attack a rotating defender on the opposite side, while Castle can cut behind the help. The Dallas possessions are a reason to test those options when a defense is set.

Coach Mitch Johnson can judge those possessions by whether Harper gets a clean look or creates one for someone else. A catch at the rim or an open corner three would show the defense had to give something up. The team schedule brings the Golden State Warriors to town November 13, giving Johnson another chance to try it.

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