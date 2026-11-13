The Caleb Wilson injury leaves the Chicago Bulls without their starting power forward after the rookie fractured his right hand on November 11, 2026. Wilson underwent successful surgery on November 12, and Chicago’s medical update set a three-week reevaluation, putting the next checkpoint around December 3. Bleacher Report cited ESPN’s estimate of a four-to-six-week absence. The Bulls gave no return date.

Patrick Williams should get the first look at power forward because he can step into Wilson’s spot while Matas Buzelis stays at small forward. The veteran already plays regular minutes, and the alignment lets Chicago keep its other frontcourt roles intact. The injury report ruled Wilson out against the Atlanta Hawks, making Friday’s NBA Cup game at the United Center the first opportunity to try it. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Central.

How the Caleb Wilson Injury Changes the Starting Five

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a shot against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Wilson started all 10 games and averaged 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds, per the Associated Press. Wednesday’s box score shows Williams played 28 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs, grabbed seven rebounds and committed zero turnovers. Sunday’s scorer’s report logged another 24 minutes for him against the Philadelphia 76ers. Coach Tiago Splitter can start Williams without asking him to play substantially more than he did in either game.

Williams replaced Wilson with 6:51 left in the first quarter and the Bulls trailing by two. The substitution log shows Buzelis and Jalen Smith stayed on the floor, while one tracked lineup logged 2.9 minutes for that trio alongside Tre Jones and Josh Giddey. Splitter already has a brief look at the frontcourt he could use Friday. A longer stint would show how the group handles consecutive possessions against the same matchup.

Wilson scored 15 points in 15 minutes before leaving, and Wednesday’s first half showed where Buzelis could pick up some of those touches. Smith made all five of his 3-pointers, forcing Victor Wembanyama to account for him outside the paint. Buzelis scored all 13 of his points before halftime, using the space Smith opened to drive against smaller defenders. Chicago can keep running that action while Williams takes the first boxout when Smith leaves his man to contest a drive.

Splitter could also shift Buzelis to power forward and use Isaac Okoro against a scoring wing, giving Buzelis more work on the glass. Starting Williams would keep Nic Claxton available to anchor the second unit after the center produced 17 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes Wednesday. Three of Claxton’s rebounds extended offensive possessions. An early rest for Williams would also let him return alongside Claxton without asking Splitter to start two centers.

Two Live-Ball Turnovers Showed How the Lead Slipped Away

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) chase the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Wednesday’s game recap shows the Bulls led by 22 before losing 124–119 at home for their eighth straight defeat. San Antonio erased a 14-point deficit with a 17–3 run. The team recap counted five Chicago turnovers in the first four minutes and 12 after the break. The Spurs won second-half fast-break scoring 16–2.

The play-by-play log recorded Stephon Castle stripping Buzelis with 8:41 left in the third quarter. Wembanyama dunked five seconds later to cut the deficit to three, and De’Aaron Fox stole the ball from Giddey on the next possession. Dylan Harper tied the game from deep after a foul, giving San Antonio five points from the two steals. Splitter can have a forward flash toward the middle when Giddey faces pressure, giving him a shorter pass and keeping a teammate in position to get back.

The Bulls Were Losing Possessions Before Wilson Got Hurt

Oct 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) fights for a rebound against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) and guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The earlier Week 2 breakdown documented a different kind of collapse when the New York Knicks erased a 19-point deficit and scored 23 second-chance points. The Week 3 breakdown showed Philadelphia grabbing 20 offensive rebounds on Sunday. Chicago shot better from the field, yet the 76ers attempted 11 more shots. The extra chances show why the forward alongside Smith or Claxton matters even when the center gets the initial stop.

Jabari Walker extended one possession by rebounding a Tyrese Maxey miss, and Philadelphia kept the ball through a Claxton block before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made a three. A center who steps up to contest can leave an opponent with a clear path to the glass. Williams should find the first player crashing from the weak side, leaving Buzelis to track the longer rebound. A clean board gives Giddey a chance to run before the opposing defense sets.

End Of My Caleb Wilson Injury Rant

Chicago should start Williams and keep Buzelis on the wing while the Caleb Wilson injury opens a spot at power forward. Splitter should chart the first four minutes after halftime, starting with live-ball turnovers and the points they produce. The staff should also count the extra shots opponents get after a center contests, because those possessions show whether Williams and Buzelis are finishing the stop. Friday’s score can swing on a few threes, but those two measures give Splitter something he can compare across games.

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