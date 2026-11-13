Becky Lynch said Dominik Mysterio was once the “hottest commodity” coming out of WWE, then asked what had happened to the former Intercontinental Champion. The comments came on Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant following the Nov. 9 show. Liv Morgan defends the Women’s World Championship against Lynch at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 28 at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Becky Lynch Challenged Liv Morgan, Then Went After The Judgment Day

Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Becky Lynch during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports



Lynch was IYO SKY’s mystery partner against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on the Nov. 9 Raw. SKY pinned Rodriguez with the Over the Moonsault for the win. After the bell, Lynch challenged Morgan to leave The Judgment Day at home and put the title on the line. Raw general manager Adam Pearce made the Survivor Series match official later in the show.

The Raw Recap criticism also reached the rest of The Judgment Day. Rodriguez, according to Lynch, “follows around Liv Morgan like she’s a puppy looking for an owner.” On Morgan’s support from the group, Lynch said, “They’re propping her up, but she can’t do nothing on her own.”

Morgan and Dominik became an on-screen pair in 2024. At SummerSlam that August, Dominik turned on Rhea Ripley to help Morgan retain the Women’s World Championship. The first Intercontinental Championship reign began with a fatal four-way win at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, 2025, and lasted 204 days. On Sept. 12, 2025, a win over El Hijo del Vikingo made Dominik the AAA Mega Champion.

John Cena took the Intercontinental title from Dominik on the Nov. 10, 2025, Raw. Morgan returned from a shoulder injury at Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 29, 2025, in San Diego and helped Dominik beat Cena for the belt. Penta ended that second reign at 93 days on the March 2, 2026, Raw with a Mexican Destroyer.

Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble match and beat Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 42 on April 18 in Las Vegas. Perez and Rodriguez interfered, and Dominik joined the title celebration after the match. On Night Two, Finn Bálor beat Dominik in a Street Fight with a Coup de Grâce through a table.

Danhausen beat Dominik in a Human Monies on a Pole match on Night Two of SummerSlam on Aug. 2. El Grande Americano won the AAA Mega Championship from Dominik in a No Disqualification match on Night Two of Triplemanía 34 on Sept. 13, ending a 366-day reign. Morgan came to ringside to help, one night after losing the Women’s World title to Vaquer in Santiago, Chile.

Morgan regained the title from Vaquer in a triple threat with Lynch at Money in the Bank on Oct. 10. Lynch beat Morgan by disqualification on the Oct. 26 Raw in Fresno, California, after The Judgment Day attacked. Tiffany Stratton then nearly cashed in the briefcase. Dominik stepped in and pulled Morgan to safety.

On the Nov. 9 Raw, Dominik offered to replace Rey Mysterio as Team Mexico captain for Survivor Series. Rey turned the offer down. Cody Rhodes then rejected Dominik’s bid to join Team USA.

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End Of My Becky Lynch Rant

Apr 1, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Becky Lynch during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports



Lynch raising Dominik’s slide on the same night as a fresh Survivor Series booking is no accident. The comment picks at the one bond Morgan cannot afford to lose before Houston. Dominik joined the WrestleMania celebration in Las Vegas and stood between Stratton’s briefcase and the title in Fresno. Lynch keeps getting close, and The Judgment Day keeps bailing Morgan out.

The record makes the needle sharper. Dominik won the Intercontinental title twice and the AAA Mega belt during the pairing, and the San Diego return delivered the second reign. The 2026 losses to Bálor, Danhausen, and El Grande Americano piled up while Morgan collected a Royal Rumble win and two title reigns. Asking what happened to Dominik is a question aimed straight at Morgan’s corner.

Survivor Series is the real target. Lynch wants Morgan alone in Houston, with no Dominik, no Perez, and no Rodriguez at ringside. Planting doubt about the partnership is the cheapest way to get there. If Dominik stays in the back on Nov. 28, Lynch wins the mind games before the opening bell.

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