Josh Hokit stole the spotlight at the UFC 334 press conference, turning a routine fight-week media appearance into a night of bizarre theatrics, heated confrontations and personal rivalries. While Ciryl Gane appeared largely unfazed by his opponent’s antics, Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes reignited discussions surrounding their complicated American Top Team history. Exchanges involving Caio Borralho, Yousri Belgaroui, Uros Medic and Kevin Holland added further tension, while Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule brought their own personalities to the stage.

UFC 333 saw Alexander Volkanovski stop Movsar Evloev, while Petr Yan retained his bantamweight title. Stadium Rant’s UFC 333 predictions correctly picked four of five main-card winners. Keep an eye out for our UFC 334 predictions as we turn our attention to another action-packed fight night, with Josh Hokit already stealing the spotlight.

Hokit Turns The UFC 334 Press Conference Into His Stage

Hokit arrived wearing goggles, a neck pad and a protective cup, turning his walk to the microphone into part of the performance. The props mocked Gane’s history of fouls, particularly the eye poke that ended his bout with Tom Aspinall. Hokit eventually removed the goggles for the faceoff, but not before making his point to the champion and the crowd.

Jan 24, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Josh Hokit (red gloves) prior to the fight against Denzel Freeman (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images & Sep 3, 2022; Paris, FRANCE; Ciryl Gane (red gloves) before fighting Tai Tuivasa (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Hokit asked the audience to join a chant against Gane, then made the exchange personal with a taunt about the Frenchman’s mother. The crowd responded enthusiastically, giving the challenger support that made the moment feel more like a show than a routine media appearance. Gane, by contrast, appeared largely unfazed and refused to match the volume or theatrics. MMA Fighting’s report on Hokit’s press-conference antics also captured his direct message to Pereira.

Hokit dismissed complaints about his title shot after only four UFC wins and sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division. He also turned toward Pereira in the front row, raised his middle finger and revived their verbal back-and-forth. Our earlier Gane-Hokit breakdown examined the technical stakes of the main event. Hokit also pulled the heavyweight division into the conversation.

Kayla Harrison And Amanda Nunes Revisit Their American Top Team History

The most personal exchange of the UFC 334 press conference came when Harrison and Nunes revisited their history at American Top Team. Nunes argued that Harrison crossed a line by publicly entertaining a fight while they shared a gym and coach. Nunes viewed the shared training space as a matter of respect, not simply a route to a title matchup. The Sun’s report on the rivalry details the disagreement between the former teammates.

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images & Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decison against Irene Aldana during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison offered Nunes an immediate rematch at 145 pounds if Harrison wins the bantamweight title fight. Nunes countered by reminding the room of her former two-division champion status and the fact that she never lost either title in the cage. The exchange gave the co-main event an emotional edge that a routine faceoff could not provide.

The Rest Of The Main Card Adds More Unexpected Exchanges

Hokit’s energy seemed to loosen the room, and the supporting fighters brought their own personalities once the microphones moved down the table. The result was a press conference that felt less scripted than a standard fight-week appearance. Borralho and Belgaroui were among those who added to the atmosphere.

Borralho and Belgaroui exchanged heated words ahead of their middleweight matchup. The fight already carries significance, but the back-and-forth gave it a more personal edge in front of the New York crowd. Neither fighter needed Hokit’s theatrical approach to make the tension visible.

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; Paul Craig (red gloves) fights Caio Borralho (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports & Mar 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Medic and Holland produced one of the more unexpected exchanges of the event. Holland’s willingness to talk helped fuel the lively atmosphere, but Medic answered instead of letting the moment pass. The interaction added another thread to a card that featured more personality than the usual series of polite faceoffs.

Hasan appeared to enjoy his first UFC press conference, even turning to an AI tool for a prediction against Gurule. The voice predicted a first-round TKO for Hasan, who celebrated the answer as extra confidence before fight night. Gurule dismissed the idea that outside opinions mattered, stressing that the fight would come down to the two men inside the cage. Combat Sports UK’s account of Hasan’s AI prediction and Gurule’s response captures the lighter exchange.

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End Of My UFC 334 Press Conference Rant

The UFC 334 press conference delivered the kind of personality-driven build-up that can make a fight card feel bigger before the first bell. Hokit owned the loudest moments, while Harrison and Nunes supplied the most layered rivalry. The supporting matchups kept the energy moving, and Gane’s composure provided an effective contrast to the challenger’s antics. Now, the fighters must carry that energy into the Octagon on Saturday night.

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