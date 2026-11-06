Chiefs Trade Deadline: Brian Thomas Jr. Or Josh Downs?

The Kansas City Chiefs trade deadline, as well as the rest of the NFL, is Tuesday, November 10th at 4 pm E.T. A Chiefs deal is likely on the horizon. Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts are the two most viable wide receiver options from a money standpoint. Both are on rookie contracts, making them easier to fit on Kansas City’s roster. The only question is which one they choose. Here’s a look at the two players and what they would bring to the team.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) shake hands ont he field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Chiefs Trade Deadline Candidate: Brian Thomas Jr.

Thomas had a stellar 2024 rookie year in Jacksonville, catching 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 2025 season was a major disappointment, only catching 48 passes for 707 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games. He tied for the second most drops in the league at 10 last season. In 2026 so far, Thomas has had a lesser role in the offense, only catching 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns through seven games.

Thomas was amazing in his rookie year, but due to his drops in 2025, it seems the offense has become less confident in him. He has only seen 44% of the offensive snaps, which is far less than receivers Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington, both of whom have seen over 70%. His smaller role has led many teams to reach out about a trade, although the Jaguars have not considered him available for trade yet.

If Thomas is available, he would be a great addition for a Chiefs team that hasn’t had a 1,000-yard wide receiver since Tyreek Hill in 2021. Thomas has struggled, but the hope is that he can return to his rookie dominance in a new location. He becomes a free agent after the 2027 season unless the team uses his fifth-year option. Kansas City would have him for at least a season and a half before needing to pay him, which would be enough time to see if he is the guy we saw in his rookie year.

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass as Indianapolis Colts safety AJ Haulcy (25) defends during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

Chiefs Trade Deadline Candidate: Josh Downs

Downs is on a Colts team that is entering a rebuild by trading away essentially every worthwhile player. This makes a Chiefs trade here a bit more likely than in Jacksonville. Downs’ usage this season has been disappointing, but the QB play and overall offensive production in Indianapolis have been abysmal. In his 2023 rookie season, he caught 68 passes for 771 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. In 2025, he caught 58 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. So far in 2026, he has 30 receptions for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Downs’ stats aren’t mind-blowing, but the reason he would work so well in Kansas City is the fit. He would be the perfect replacement for Tyquan Thornton, who was a surprisingly good deep threat for Patrick Mahomes before he dislocated his ankle. Downs is the same kind of receiver, averaging over 11 yards per reception in 2024 and 2025. His longest catch was a 69-yard reception in 2024.

The Chiefs have been missing the deep ball since Thornton’s injury, and they could use a player like Downs to restore it. He has also been used as a punt returner, returning 292 yards on 30 returns since 2023. With the Chiefs’ current returner, Nikko Remigio, on the injury report, Downs could step in as a more dynamic returner while remaining a reliable passing threat.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) catches the ball against Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The biggest negative of a Chiefs trade for Downs is that he is a free agent after this season. If they trade for him, he could sign somewhere else in the offseason if he is not re-signed by Kansas City. His stats aren’t deserving of a top-tier contract, but the Chiefs aren’t necessarily the richest team in the league right now. In fact, their current best receiver Rashee Rice is also entering free agency this offseason. This would put them in a weird situation in the offseason where they are still trying to figure out the receiver position.

The Answer: Both

Kansas City needs receivers, so why not get multiple? With both of these players being on rookie deals, it’s entirely possible the Chiefs trade for both and restructure a few contracts. A wide receiver room of Rice, Downs, and Thomas would be an immense upgrade from what it is now. Why didn’t I mention Xavier Worthy, you ask?

Downs could be available for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2027 day-three pick, as the Colts have no leverage and Downs is entering free agency. Thomas could be a little more expensive due to his 1,000-yard season and presence on a contending team. This is why I believe Kansas City should include Xavier Worthy in a trade for Thomas.

Worthy has been incredibly disappointing during his time with the Chiefs, only catching 27 passes for 230 yards in 2026 so far. He has 33 receiving yards per game this season, which is not ideal for a first-round pick. Including him in a trade for Thomas could make Jacksonville feel better about trading to a conference contender.

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and NASCAR driver Kyle Larson on the sidelines prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

GM Brett Veach needs to look himself in the mirror and admit he is not the best at drafting receivers. Using day two picks to fill the team’s biggest need is a no-brainer. Kansas City currently has two third-round picks in 2027, and using at least one of them to land a receiver seems likely.

Now is not the time to be stingy with draft picks. The offense is struggling to pass the ball, and when you have one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, you have to give him pieces to work with. Trading for one of these receivers will fill a need, but trading for both would be the smart move. They’re cheap, have high upside, and we wouldn’t have to see Xavier Worthy attempt to be a football player anymore.

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End Of My Chiefs Trade Deadline Rant

Wide receiver may not be the only issue the team has right now, but it is certainly the most fixable. It is also the biggest thing keeping them from returning to dominance. Whichever receiver the Chiefs trade for, there will be immense pressure to be great. If they aren’t great, we may be seeing the end of a once great dynasty.

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