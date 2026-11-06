Why The Ravens Had To Trade For Jacoby Brissett

After their 36-10 loss to the Bills this past Sunday, Lamar Jackson suffered a right thumb injury on his first play of the game. The team placed him on injured reserve, forcing Jackson to be out at least for the next four weeks.

​Baltimore’s head coach Jess Minter also mentioned Jackson’s injury “potentially” could be season-ending. Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley later on in the game suffered a severe turf toe injury that forced him to get season-ending surgery.

​By the second quarter of this game, Baltimore was on their third-string quarterback, undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano. Fagnano went on to finish this contest with 10 completions on 21 attempts for 91 passing yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, and a QB rating of 40.

Jacoby Brissett Address Ravens Quarterback Crisis

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was an untenable quarterback situation for the Ravens if they didn’t make a trade. Baltimore recognized this and wasted little time making a move, as they traded for Jacoby Brissett yesterday afternoon.

​This transaction makes all the sense in the world for not only Baltimore but the Cardinals as well. For the Ravens, they get some much-needed quarterback help, while, to be clear, Brissett is not this game-changing backup quarterback.

​Brissett is more than fine enough to come in and help keep Baltimore’s season semi-afloat, to where they’re still in the playoff hunt for when Jackson comes back, hopefully near the end of this season.

Who Jacoby Brissett Is As A Quarterback

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brissett has proven to be a dependable quarterback that has a high floor but a low ceiling. Last season, the eleven-year veteran signal caller ranked 18th in success rate per Sumer Sports.

​So far this season, the former Cardinal has a PFF passing grade of 69.2, ranking 19th among 35 qualified quarterbacks. With his subpar mobility and ability to create out of structure, there is a stark difference between the quarterback Brissett is when throwing against pressure.

​Brissett has a clean pocket completion percentage and catchable rate of 69.2% and 76%. Leaving the Ravens new signal caller with ranks of 11th and 13th in the NFL for those two categories.

​His pressured completion percentage and catchable rate are 41.5% and 41.2%. Both marks rank 30th and 26th in the league so far this season.

End Of Jacoby Brissett Traded To The Ravens Rant

This trade is also good for Arizona because they just benched Brissett this past Sunday. Most importantly, they knew he was nothing more than a bridge quarterback for this season.

In this upcoming draft, they will comfortably be picking in the top 10 with multiple options at quarterback available to them. With this being the case, getting any draft compensation for Brissett is a win.

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