Denver Nuggets Evaluation: 4 Takeaways Through Seven Games

Seven games into the season, a Denver Nuggets evaluation seems appropriate for a team that looks quite different from a year ago. They’re 4-3 and have plenty of talking points. I have four takeaways from the opening seven games,

Apex Joker Is Alive

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The first takeaway of the Denver Nuggets evaluation is Nikola Jokic. Before the seventh game, there was talk that he was in decline. Media figures such as Bill Simmons provided a eulogy for Jokic’s prime.

Though the Simmons eulogy was a bit dramatic, it was worth noting that Jokic was off to a slow start. In the first six games, he averaged 22 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 9 assists on 47.2% from the field. That was a significant drop-off from the 27.7/12.9/10.7 on 56.9% from a year ago.

People were concerned with Jokic’s play, especially after a poor showing by his standards in the playoffs. He quickly quieted those concerns in the seventh game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Joker had 32/10/11 with 3 steals on 68% shooting. It was the prime example of ‘Apex Jokic’. He reminded the NBA world that the peak version of himself is still there, and perhaps the talks of his decline were a bit premature.

Christian Braun Is Quietly Playing Well

Nov 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) pushes the ball up the court during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The second takeaway from the Denver Nuggets evaluation is Christian Braun’s play. In October 2025, Braun signed a five-year, $125 million deal that would begin in the 2026 NBA season. He had his worst season across the board as a pro in 2025, and people began questioning why the contract was given.

In 2025-2026, Braun averaged 12 points on 52% shooting and 30% from three. A big drop-off from the 2024-2025 season, where he averaged 15.4 points on 58% shooting and 39.7% from three. 2024 was his first year as a starter, and he impressed the front office enough to be offered the lucrative contract extension.

The franchise was hoping Braun would continue that trajectory in his new starting role, but after his disappointing 2025-2026 season, all the pressure was on him to start strong. In 2026, so far, he’s come through.

In the first seven games, Braun has averaged 14.6 points on 54.9% from the field and 42.4% from three. He’s also added 2.1 steals per game, which is a career high. Those are better numbers from his impressive 2024 season. He seems to be more confident in his three-point shot and in his athleticism than a year ago. If Braun can maintain this level of production, Denver will have another reliable scoring option and a much better chance of competing with the Western Conference’s elite teams.

Struck Gold In The Draft?

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Trevon Brazile (7) and Bryce Hopkins (13) and Dane Goodwin (20) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The third takeaway from the Denver Nuggets evaluation is how well their 2026 draft class is performing. They selected both Trevon Brazile and Bryce Hopkins in the second round, and they’ve both been key contributors. Brazile has been what Denver was missing last year: a physical presence on defense.

Brazile’s defense has been game-changing. He has held his opponents to a 32.7% field goal percentage. That ranks second-best in the NBA so far.

The other rookie, Hopkins, hasn’t been as flashy but has stayed ready when his number’s been called. In this most recent game against the Raptors, he was needed to play as DeMar DeRozan was ruled out right before the game due to back spasms.

Hopkins came in and handled business like a professional. He scored 18 points in 28 minutes on an efficient 85.7% from the field. It’s early, but it feels like the Nuggets have struck gold in this most recent draft.

The Nuggets Need To Figure Out DeRozan

Nov 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard DeMar DeRozan (10) controls the ball as Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko (91) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The final takeaway from the Denver Nuggets evaluation is that they need to figure out how to incorporate DeRozan. Up to this point, it’s been a struggle with him on the court. When he’s been on the court, Denver has an offensive rating of 106.0 and a defensive rating of 117.1, a net -11.1.

When DeRozan is off the court, the offensive rating is 126.7 and the defensive rating is 115.6. That’s a rating of +11.1. Obviously, these numbers are based on a small sample size, and lineup combinations play a role. Still, the difference is significant enough that the Nuggets need to figure out how to maximize DeRozan’s strengths without compromising the team’s overall rhythm.

Even though DeRozan’s not playing well, the Nuggets will need him down the stretch. He’s a six-time All-Star who has consistently produced at a high level throughout his career. His 18 years of experience will be useful in big games and playoff games down the stretch. This will be David Adelman’s biggest challenge of the season. How can Denver successfully deploy DeRozan?

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End Of My Denver Nuggets Evaluation Rant

Nov 2, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

After my Denver Nuggets evaluation, I would give this team an overall grade of B. The start of the season wasn’t promising after they got blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets, however, have steadied themselves and won three of the last four.

Denver’s defense looks much better than it did a year ago. It’s gone from 116.0 to 113.9. It’s not currently great, but the expectation is that the offense will be elite to the point where a middle-of-the-pack defense will be sufficient.

It’s going to be a year of figuring out new ways to win. The days of relying almost entirely on the Jokic-Murray two-man game are over. The Nuggets need to find additional ways to win by developing their depth, improving their defense, and incorporating their new pieces.

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