Six Of The Best Premier League Goalkeepers In History

While forwards usually grab the headlines in the Premier League, goalkeepers are the unsung heroes of all soccer teams. However, goalkeepers don’t rush around the pitch in celebration for every match-winning save. The goalkeeper is, in fact, the most important position on the soccer pitch. These are the best Premier League goalkeepers in history.

Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel became a blueprint for Premier League-era keepers with his intimidating presence between the posts. This was one of the best Premier League goalkeepers in history because of his elite reflexes, aerial dominance, and star-jumping saves. He was also a goalkeeper who could chip in with a few goals, as he did against Rotor Volgograd.

Schmeichel was an influential player for Manchester United teams that won numerous trophies. He won five Premier League titles when playing for the Red Devils, along with three FA Cups, one Champions League, and a League Cup. Schmeichel was also the keeper in Man Utd’s treble-winning team.

Edwin van der Sar

Edwin van der Sar was one of the greatest Premier League goalkeepers who excelled as a sweeper-keeper. He was a keeper with flawless positioning and command of the penalty box. This goalkeeper also had a revolutionary distribution technique with two-foot proficiency and ambidextrous passing range.

Edwin van der Sar won countless trophies when playing for Manchester United in the Premier League. His trophy haul includes four Premier League titles, two League Cups, and one FIFA Club World Cup. Edwin van der Sar also saved the deciding penalty in the Champions League final to win Manchester United the European Cup.

Petr Čech

Čech was a goalkeeper who became a Chelsea legend with unmatched stopping prowess. His superior positioning, aerial dominance, and one-on-one composure made him one of the best Premier League goalkeepers in history.

When Čech played for Chelsea, he won 13 major trophies. His trophy haul included four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, a UEFA Europa League, and one Champions League title. With 202 shutouts, he holds the Premier League clean sheet record. Čech conceded a mere 15 goals in one title-winning season.

David Seaman

Seaman was Arsenal’s safe hands during the Graham and Wenger glory eras. He was a keeper with exceptional positioning and sharp reflexes. Seaman pulled off numerous logic-defying reflex saves, such as his magical FA Cup semi-final save against Sheffield United.

Most Gunners fans rate Seaman the finest keeper in Arsenal’s history. Seaman won three league titles, four FA Cups, one League Cup, and a European Cup Winners’ Cup. He conceded 18 goals in one league campaign, with Arsenal storming to the title.

Alisson Becker

Becker was the final piece in the title-winning jigsaw for Liverpool. He’s a goalkeeper with exceptional shot-stopping and reflexes. Added to that was his sweeper-keeper dominance, which enabled Liverpool to press higher up the pitch.

With Becker in goal, Liverpool have won almost all the major trophies. The Reds have won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and two League Cups. He received two Premier League Golden Glove awards and the Yashin Trophy accolade.

David de Gea

David de Gea was another of Manchester United’s great goalkeepers. He was among the best Premier League goalkeepers in history, thanks to his world-class shot-stopping reflexes and agility. David de Gea made plenty of acrobatic saves that helped Manchester United win matches.

David de Gea won eight trophies playing for the Red Devils. His trophy haul included a Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and League Cup. He also scooped two Premier League Golden Glove awards.

End Of My Premier League Goalkeepers Rant

To win trophies, teams need to have top-class goalkeepers. So, it’s no coincidence that the best Premier League goalkeepers above won many trophies. Those goalkeepers pushed shot-stopping prowess to its limits to lay foundations for trophy-laden dynasties at their clubs.

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