Jacoby Brissett Trade: From Cardinals QB3 To Ravens Lifeline

The Jacoby Brissett trade could take a quarterback demoted to emergency duty and put him in charge of the Baltimore Ravens’ rescue attempt. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on November 4, 2026, that the Arizona Cardinals were finalizing the deal. Baltimore would offer Brissett meaningful starts in an offense trying to keep its season alive.

The team website reported expected weekend completion, with compensation undisclosed and Brissett projected to debut November 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Ravens would enter that Monday Night Football matchup with an experienced starter leading an offense depleted by quarterback injuries. The appeal is straightforward: Brissett would get meaningful work, and the team would get a veteran with a recent productive season.

Lamar Jackson’s thumb injury requires surgery, while Tyler Huntley’s turf toe is reportedly season-ending. Baltimore sits at 4-4 after three consecutive losses, making the remaining opportunity fragile rather than nonexistent. Arizona had already moved Brissett behind Gardner Minshew II and rookie Carson Beck, leaving considerably less room to change his circumstances.

The Jacoby Brissett Trade Offers Opportunity, Not Absolution

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws downfield against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The earlier quarterback change analysis considered the cost of surrendering experienced insurance behind a newly promoted starter. The Cardinals face a roster-management decision, but Brissett faces the disappearance of his chance to play. A move would serve his interests even if the acquiring team remains flawed.

Brissett’s passing record explains why Arizona sought another answer after eight starts. The veteran completed 63.3% of his passes for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 79.7 passer rating. An average of 5.6 yards per attempt describes an offense gaining too little ground through the air to make experience alone persuasive.

Brissett averaged 6.9 yards per attempt last season, with 23 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 94.1 rating. The previous season supports believing he can produce more than his current numbers, but changing teams will not automatically restore that efficiency. The Ravens are betting that useful production remains recoverable, rather than acquiring a quarterback whose recent results demand an unquestioned starting job.

Coaching Familiarity Makes The Transition More Plausible

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork worked with Brissett for the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and Arizona last season, giving Baltimore a familiar instructor. Woolfork can draw on that history to identify which responsibilities Brissett can handle immediately and where additional practice is necessary. Protection communication deserves particular attention after the Ravens’ recent pressure problems, because a misunderstood assignment can end a possession before receiver timing matters. The relationship makes an accelerated installation more plausible without removing the need to earn trust on the practice field.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano is scheduled to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 5 despite an ankle injury. Baltimore therefore cannot count on Brissett to solve the immediate short-week problem. An expected weekend transaction would instead give the veteran preparation time before the projected Monday night assignment.

Henry’s Presence Does Not Guarantee An Easy Job

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry has 632 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 158 carries through eight games, according to official statistics. An average of 4.0 yards per carry supplies a useful baseline without proving that the running game can consistently ease Brissett’s passing burden. The Ravens need Brissett to help sustain the rushing threat by making defenses respect the pass.

An October 28 report cited Henry averaging 4.5 yards per carry with Jackson on the field and 3.3 with him sidelined. The split covers the season through Week 7. Jackson’s absence changes the conditions around Henry, making the running back’s reputation an insufficient argument for an effortless transition.

The Week 7 recap recorded 45 rushing yards on 17 Henry carries and four first-half false starts. The following loss brought four sacks and 12 quarterback hits against the Buffalo Bills, according to the game recap. A quarterback change cannot erase possessions damaged before the throw or supply protection after a defender breaks through.

Flowers And Andrews Give Brissett A Starting Point

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs after a catch for a first half touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Zay Flowers’ season statistics show 40 receptions for 608 yards, three touchdowns, and 15.2 yards per catch through eight games. Despite that production, Flowers finished the latest defeat without a catch for the first time in his career. The contrast shows how quickly established receiving production can disappear when the offense loses its ability to function.

Against the Green Bay Packers on October 19, 2025, Brissett targeted Trey McBride 13 times. McBride finished with 10 catches, 74 yards, and two touchdowns, demonstrating that Brissett can repeatedly connect with a featured tight end. Mark Andrews offers an established target at that position, with 29 catches for 218 yards and a touchdown through eight games.

Baltimore has a practical starting point: pair opportunities for Andrews with the movement already used to free Flowers. Against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2026 opener, Flowers gained 48 yards after the catch on a 54-yard touchdown from a backfield alignment. The play illustrates how receiver deployment can create yardage beyond the throw, although Jackson’s execution also helped make the touchdown possible.

The Ravens should build around those available receiving options while assessing how much of the offense Brissett can operate reliably. McBride’s performance supplies a relevant precedent, rather than a forecast that Andrews will reproduce the same workload. Flowers’ deployment supplies another route to production without asking the newcomer to duplicate every difficult throw Jackson makes.

End Of My Jacoby Brissett Trade Rant

The Jacoby Brissett trade is worth pursuing because a damaged quarterback room needs a credible alternative before the remaining schedule becomes irrelevant. The Cardinals have chosen a different starter and a developmental backup, making the same veteran more useful elsewhere. Brissett would exchange an emergency role for responsibility, alongside a familiar coach and established receiving options.

Baltimore should accept a modest acquisition cost for that opportunity, but surrendering a premium asset would demand a stronger case than the evidence provides. Unreported compensation leaves the price judgment unresolved, rather than weakening the football argument for seeking help. The Ravens need a workable replacement for an injury emergency, and Brissett’s recent limitations should keep that objective from becoming an expensive overreach.

Brissett does not need to imitate Jackson to make the move worthwhile. Sustained drives, fewer wasted possessions, and a passing game that keeps Flowers involved would offer a practical starting point. Monday Night Football could give Brissett a chance to change his trajectory, but stabilizing Baltimore’s offense will require more than arriving when needed.

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