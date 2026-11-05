4 Reasons Liv Morgan Is Running Out Of Ways To Escape Tiffany Stratton

Liv Morgan has held the WWE Women’s World Championship since Oct. 10, and Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank contract has nearly taken it three times. The first attempt came on the Oct. 23 SmackDown, when Judgment Day stablemates Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez pulled Morgan out of the ring. WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green meets Morgan for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship on Nov. 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here are four reasons the Women’s World Champion is running out of ways to escape Stratton.

Liv Morgan Kept The Title On Oct. 26 Only Through A Disqualification

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liv Morgan during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Becky Lynch was set to face Stephanie Vaquer on the Oct. 26 Raw in Fresno, California, to decide a No. 1 contender for Morgan’s title. Vaquer was not medically cleared, so Raw general manager Adam Pearce booked Lynch against Morgan for the Women’s World Championship instead. The bout closed the show.

Perez and Rodriguez came to ringside during the match. In the closing moments, The Judgment Day attacked Lynch and forced the referee to call for the bell. Lynch won by disqualification, and the title stayed with Morgan.

The Judgment Day kept beating down Lynch after the bell, three on one. Green and IYO SKY ran in and drove the group off. SKY had beaten Rodriguez in a nontitle match earlier in the night.

Dominik Mysterio Had To Drag Morgan Away From Stratton

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Dominik Mysterio during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Stratton entered the ring on Oct. 26 while Morgan was down from the post-match brawl. After a Prettiest Moonsault Ever, Stratton moved to cash in the contract. Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio dragged Morgan to safety before any match could begin.

Stratton won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on Oct. 10 in New Orleans, the same night Morgan beat Vaquer and Lynch for the title. The contract guarantees a match for either the Women’s World Championship or the WWE Women’s Championship within one year. Every televised attempt since then has targeted Morgan, not Green.

Rodriguez And Perez Stopped Stratton Again In Charleston

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ivy Nile and Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Morgan came out to insult Green after the Oct. 30 SmackDown title defense against Nikki Bella in Charleston, West Virginia. Stratton joined the confrontation and went down when Rodriguez and Perez ran in. Green hit Morgan with the Un-Pretty-Her in the brawl.

Stratton recovered and struck both Judgment Day members with the briefcase. Another Prettiest Moonsault Ever put Morgan down, and Stratton appeared ready to cash in. Rodriguez and Perez attacked Stratton and Green to stop the cash-in, and SKY charged in for the save.

Morgan Beat Green In Brooklyn Before Crown Jewel

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liv Morgan during the Women’s Royal Rumble during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Morgan, Perez, and Rodriguez beat Green, Stratton, and SKY in a six-woman tag team match on the Nov. 2 Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Perez distracted Green near the finish, and Morgan scored the pin with Oblivion. Stratton did not attempt a cash-in on the show.

Green crossed over to the Oct. 12 Raw to confront Morgan about Crown Jewel, and the two have traded attacks ever since. On Oct. 23, Perez lost a WWE Women’s Championship match to Green, and Morgan and Rodriguez joined the post-match attack. SKY sided with Green against The Judgment Day on Oct. 23, Oct. 26, and Oct. 30.

Stratton won the WWE Women’s Championship on Jan. 3, 2025, by cashing in on Nia Jax moments after a successful defense against Naomi on SmackDown. At Money in the Bank on July 2, 2022, Morgan cashed in on Ronda Rousey right after a title defense against Natalya. The win gave Morgan the SmackDown Women’s Championship for the first time.

WWE has not announced a Crown Jewel appearance for Stratton or any stipulation barring The Judgment Day from ringside in Riyadh. Rodriguez stopped a Stratton cash-in attempt during Morgan’s win over Jax for the first Women’s Crown Jewel Championship on Nov. 2, 2024. Riyadh Season announced on Oct. 28 that the 2026 show is moving to a new venue in the city.

End Of My Liv Morgan Rant

Jan 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Rhea Ripley (left) and Liv Morgan wrestle during the women’s WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan is living on rescues. Lynch had the title in reach on Oct. 26, and only a disqualification kept the belt in The Judgment Day’s hands. Mysterio bailed out Morgan minutes later. Rodriguez and Perez had to save the reign again four days after that. The Brooklyn win over Green needed a Perez distraction, too.

The numbers are turning against Morgan. Green has SKY, and Stratton has a briefcase that works on either title. In Charleston, the case put Rodriguez and Perez down. A three-on-one beatdown no longer guarantees anything, not with two rivals lurking.

Crown Jewel is the danger zone. Morgan stole the SmackDown title from Rousey with this exact move in 2022, so nobody understands the threat better. Green will take a toll in Riyadh, and Stratton only needs whatever is left. Sooner or later, nobody from The Judgment Day gets there in time.

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