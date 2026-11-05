Four Reasons Why Bron Breakker Match Could Steal The Show At WWE Crown Jewel

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend the World Tag Team Championship against Penta and Je’Von Evans at WWE Crown Jewel on Nov. 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce booked the title match on Oct. 26 in Fresno, California. Breakker and Theory hold the belts as members of The Vision, a group that also includes Bronson Reed. The rest of the card features Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green, and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match.

Bron Breakker And Austin Theory Bring A 124-Day Reign Into Riyadh

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Bron Breakker during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Vision regained the World Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits on the July 6 Raw in Rosemont, Illinois. Maxxine Dupri hit Angelo Dawkins with a low blow while the referee was distracted, and Theory scored the pin. Crown Jewel falls 124 days into the reign.

The Street Profits ended The Vision’s first reign on June 22 in London, 84 days after Theory and Logan Paul won the titles on March 30. Paul tore a triceps at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23, and WWE recognized Breakker as the replacement under the Freebird Rule. The Rosemont rematch came 14 days after the London loss.

Each member of the team brought singles gold into the tag division. Breakker has held the NXT and Intercontinental championships twice each. Theory held the United States Championship twice and won the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match. On the tag side, Theory and Grayson Waller won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL on April 6, 2024.

Bron Breakker And Je’Von Evans Have Crossed Paths Since September

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Bron Breakker during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Breakker first faced Evans one-on-one on the Sept. 21 Raw and lost by disqualification. Theory drew the disqualification by attacking Evans on the top rope in full view of the referee. On Oct. 5, Penta and Evans beat Breakker and Theory in a non-title tag match, with The Vision’s own brass knuckles connecting on Theory for the finish.

On the Oct. 26 Raw, Undisputed WWE Champion Zayn interrupted Pearce’s opening announcement with a promo about a lack of respect. After Evans cut in and the two traded words, Pearce booked an impromptu title match. Evans, 22, joined the Raw roster on Jan. 5 after nearly two years in NXT.

Evans hit a hurricanrana, a springboard flipping kick, and a dive over the top rope to the floor. Zayn answered with an Exploder, and a Frog Splash from Evans drew a near fall. Penta then walked out with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and Breakker attacked Penta from behind at ringside.

Evans left the ring to go after Breakker. Back inside, Zayn hit another Exploder and a Helluva Kick for the pin. Penta never cashed in the contract.

The Vision Won The Last Two Rounds Before Riyadh

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Bron Breakker during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

After the bell, Breakker and Reed laid out Penta and Evans with Spears and Tsunamis. Later in the show, Pearce visited the medical office, where staff checked the two challengers. Evans told Pearce the fight was not finished, and Penta asked for a shot at the tag titles. Crown Jewel was the offer, and Penta accepted on the spot.

The Vision beat Penta, Evans, and Dragon Lee in a six-man tag team match on the Nov. 2 Raw at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Reed joined Breakker and Theory on the winning side. A Spear from Breakker on Evans decided the match, and the briefcase stayed closed.

Breakker is billed at 6 feet and 250 pounds and played running back at Kennesaw State University. On Sept. 21, Evans took a Frankensteiner, and Breakker later crashed into the ring post. Several Spear attempts missed in that bout as well.

Theory pinned Montez Ford at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 23 to retain the titles. Ford had just taken a brass knuckles shot from Paul, Theory’s partner at the time. Paul Heyman, at ringside for The Vision, also moved Theory’s foot to the bottom rope to break up a Street Profits pin attempt in that match.

Evans is billed at 6 feet 5 inches and 180 pounds and finishes matches with a double springboard cutter called the OG Cutter. Penta brings tag team experience from outside WWE, having held titles in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), AAA, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor with Rey Fenix as the Lucha Brothers. Breakker took the Mexican Destroyer from Penta at Money in the Bank and again in the Oct. 19 singles match on Raw.

Penta and Evans also know each other’s offense from two Intercontinental Championship matches. Penta retained in a six-man ladder match at WrestleMania 42 on April 19, hitting Evans with a Mexican Destroyer before pulling down the belt. On the May 25 Raw, Penta countered an OG Cutter attempt and won with another Mexican Destroyer.

End Of My Bron Breakker Rant

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Bron Breakker during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Reigns and Zayn have the stakes. Rhodes and Orton have the violence. The tag title bout has the best shot at being the match people talk about on Nov. 8. Breakker throws Spears like a linebacker, Evans flies like gravity is optional, and Penta has won tag gold almost everywhere outside WWE.

Evans pushed Zayn to the limit for the Undisputed WWE Championship at 22. Breakker wrecked that night for Evans, put Penta on the floor, and added another Spear in Brooklyn. Revenge is the fuel here. The Vision took the belts back in July with a low blow, and shortcuts cannot carry a reign forever.

The four deserve 15 minutes and a clean finish. No Reed. No Dupri. No briefcase games. Breakker’s power meets Evans’ speed, while Theory’s shortcuts test Penta’s experience. Crown Jewel has bigger names at the top, but the best match in Riyadh might come from the World Tag Team Championship.

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