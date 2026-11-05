2026 NFL Week 9 Picks: Predictions, Scores, & Winners For Every Game

NFL Week 9 is officially underway, and we have entered November football. This is the time for teams to take over their respective divisions and make a playoff push. With the November 10th trade deadline fast approaching, who will come out of this week victorious?

Here is a full preview of NFL Week 9, along with picks and score predictions.

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) @ Baltimore Ravens (4-4)

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) and running back Ameer Abdullah (20) celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars lead the AFC South by three games after a dominant 42-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his career, and this team is a dark horse Super Bowl contender.

The Ravens are down to third-string UDFA quarterback Joe Fagnano following injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. They traded for Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett, who likely won’t step into the starting role immediately.

Score Prediction: Jaguars 37 – Ravens 21

Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) Vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-5)

The Bengals pulled away with a 43- 36 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. The defense gave up 304 passing yards from Cam Ward, and Joe Burrow turned the ball over three times. It was an ugly win for a team that should’ve dominated.

The Falcons’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was baffling. In less-than-ideal weather, Michael Penix threw four interceptions. They’ll be looking for a bounce back against a struggling defense. Unfortunately for them, Cincy’s offense is among the NFL’s best.

Score Prediction: Bengals 27 – Falcons 20

Denver Broncos (6-2) @ Carolina Panthers (3-4)

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After an impressive 3-2 start to the season, the Panthers are on a two-game losing streak. They haven’t reached 20 points in either of their last two, and the defense has given up a combined 70 points in that span. They’re in for another difficult matchup.

The Broncos are coming off a 28-24 statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs. A late 15-point surge is further evidence that they’re still struggling to play four full quarters of strong football. They may come back to bite them eventually, but it won’t be NFL Week 9.

Score Prediction: Broncos 23 – Panthers 17

Dallas Cowboys (3-5) @ Indianapolis Colts (2-6)

The Colts’ season is officially done after firing general manager Chris Ballard and trading Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. They followed that up with a miserable 42-7 loss to the Jaguars. This feels like a team that needs the season to end ASAP.

The Cowboys are coming off a 33-30 overtime loss to the Cardinals. Their defense is still among the NFL’s worst, allowing a league-high 385.4 total yards per game. Their offense, however, is still capable of scoring 30+ points a game. That’s more than Indy can claim.

Score Prediction: Cowboys 34 – Colts 24

New York Jets (2-6) @ Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Chiefs’ offense has fallen off the last two weeks, with the Seattle Seahawks and Broncos shutting down running back Kenneth Walker. Coming off a two-game losing streak to playoff contenders, Kansas City needs a get-right game. This is it.

The Jets continue to be a tough team, but not good enough to win. With three straight losses and WR Garrett Wilson in concussion protocol, things are only getting tougher. It’s hard to see them pulling off the win here.

Score Prediction: Chiefs 31 – Jets 21

Detroit Lions (5-2) @ Miami Dolphins (1-6)

The Lions have seemingly found their identity again after back-to-back division wins. They snapped the Minnesota Vikings’ undefeated season, and the defense finally looks right again.

The Dolphins showed a ton of fight in a 24-19 loss to the New England Patriots. They started the season as a bad team but have now become frisky and fun. They’ll have some moments on Sunday, but Detroit’s too good to lose this.

Score Prediction: Lions 27 – Dolphins 20

Cleveland Browns (5-3) @ New Orleans Saints (2-5)

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The Browns are coming off a 27-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game in which Deshaun Watson entered concussion protocol. Shedeur Sanders may be getting the starting nod against a Saints team desperate for a win.

New Orleans lost to the Steelers two weeks ago before going on their bye. They’re 1-4 in their last five games, and the season is slowly fading for them. Even with Sanders at QB, Cleveland’s defense should be able to get the job done.

Score Prediction: Browns 24 – Saints 21

Los Angeles Rams (4-4) @ Washington Commanders (2-4-1)

The underachieving Rams have seemingly found some momentum after a two-game win streak. They’re far from the juggernaut everyone expected, and injuries are rearing their ugly head.

The Commanders scored 27 unanswered points to defeat the Eagles. They’ve been unimpressive through the season, but Jayden Daniels is finding some rhythm in the offense. This is a great game for Los Angeles to continue building, but Washington won’t go down easily.

Score Prediction: Rams 31 – Commanders 27

New York Giants (4-2-1) @ Philadelphia Eagles (2-6)

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Giants are leading the NFC East coming out of their bye week, and have a real shot at keeping it. J.J. McCarthy exceeded expectations, and the defense has stepped up in a major way. Now, they’ll travel to Philadelphia to face a banged-up division rival.

The Eagles are making a quarterback change following a three-game losing streak behind Tanner McKee. They’ve lost six straight games, and the roster is plagued with injuries. With Joe Milton set to take the reins, it’s hard to take Philly over a Giants team full of momentum.

Score Prediction: Giants 27 – Eagles 23

Houston Texans (2-5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (0-7)

The Texans’ 27-21 loss to the Giants was not the way they wanted to enter their bye week. Prior to that loss, they were on a two-game win streak and seemingly found their groove. With a week to rest and recalibrate, this is a great time to heat back up.

The Chargers are the worst team in the NFL, and their record reflects that. The offensive line, the play calling, even Justin Herbert; everything is disappointing. They’ll win a game eventually, and this might be it. Houston simply has the better team.

Score Prediction: Texans 24 – Chargers 17

Las Vegas Raiders (4-4) @ San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts with teammates after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 49ers lost their first game of the year before their bye week. Injuries piled up, and they just lost steam against the Falcons. They’ll come back refreshed and hoping to have defensive end Nick Bosa back sooner rather than later.

After a great 3-0 start to the season, the Raiders have completely leveled out. They’ve gone 1-4 in their last five games, with every loss coming against a team with a .500 or higher record. Kirk Cousins is still playing well, but they look more like the team we expected before the season.

Score Prediction: 49ers 23 – Raiders 20

Green Bay Packers (5-3) @ New England Patriots (5-3)

The Packers are coming off a Thursday night win with 10 days of rest. While their offensive line is still subpar and the run game is abysmal, they’re finding ways to win games. Edge rusher Micah Parsons has returned to practice but won’t be active for Sunday.

The Patriots, without A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, or Romeo Doubs, found a way to defeat the Dolphins in Week 8. Drake Maye is seemingly back at his MVP-level play, and the defense ranks seventh in total yards allowed per game (309.9).

This game is a true toss-up, but Green Bay’s struggling line will bring plenty of trouble. New England, even without its best weapons, gets the edge here.

Score Prediction: Patriots 21 – Packers 17

Arizona Cardinals (3-5) @ Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches the ball for a touchdown in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have traded Jacoby Brissett and are now rolling with Gardner Minshew under center. Conversely, Sam Darnold suffered a quadriceps injury and a cracked rib, so the Seahawks are starting Drew Lock.

Seattle has seen success with Lock this season, as he holds a 2-0 record under center. Minshew came away with a stunning comeback win over the Cowboys, but the Seahawks’ defense is miles ahead of Dallas.

Score Prediction: Seahawks 17 – Cardinals 10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) @ Chicago Bears (6-2)

Sunday Night Football seemingly holds the lock of the week. The Bears’ acquisition of Jefferey Simmons paid off immediately. The defensive tackle recorded three solo tackles, two tackles for loss (TFLs), a QB hit, and a sack in his debut. He elevates the defense, while the offense is highly dangerous.

The Buccaneers pulled off a win over Atlanta despite Baker Mayfield completing zero passes. The defense, along with 324 rushing yards, sealed a 16-0 victory. Neither unit will see the same success against “Da Bears”.

Score Prediction: Bears 24 – Buccaneers 13

Buffalo Bills (6-1) @ Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) reacts after catching a pass for 26 yards during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Vikings’ loss to the Lions proved that Brian Flores’ defense can be outplayed in a major way. Quick passes and a dominant run game led Detroit to a gritty 19-15 win. Minnesota now faces another high-powered offense with arguably the NFL’s best QB.

The Bills’ offense put on a clinic against the Ravens last week. Josh Allen went 21/34 for 289 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. They also totaled 146 rushing yards from six different players. NFL Week 9 will be another test for Minnesota.

Score Prediction: Bills 20 – Vikings 14

Bye Week: Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

End Of My NFL Week 9 Rant

Many NFL Week 9 games look easy to predict on paper, but this season has taught us otherwise. Whether it’s an upset or an unexpectedly close game, the league surprises fans every week. The playoffs are fast approaching; this is the time for teams to find a hot streak.

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