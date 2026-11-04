Who Are The Most Surprising Teams Two Weeks Into The 2026-27 NBA Season?

The 2026-27 NBA season began exactly two weeks ago, and plenty has happened across the league. Injuries have already affected several teams, but they aren’t the biggest storyline. The performances of star players, rookies, and championship contenders have generated plenty of discussion.

There have also been several surprising teams during the season’s opening two weeks. Some expected to compete near the top of the standings disappointed, while others have exceeded expectations. With that said, it’s time to examine the biggest surprising teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Oct 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid (21) and LeBron James (23) and Jaylen Brown (7) and Tyrese Maxey (0) walk back on the court after a break in action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia 76ers

Starting with the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as one of the league’s most surprising teams. The Sixers currently sit as the No. 1 seed with a 7-1 record. Their only loss came against last season’s No. 1 seed, the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers were expected to become championship contenders following the additions of LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Their strong start isn’t entirely surprising, given the talent on their roster. Sitting among the NBA’s best teams this early, however, is still impressive.

Team chemistry often takes time to develop, especially when several new players join the roster. Health will also play a crucial role in determining their championship chances. If the Sixers remain healthy, they could continue dominating the Eastern Conference and competing for the NBA’s best record.

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons currently follow the Sixers as the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 seed. They have started the season with an impressive 6-1 record. Their only loss came against the defending champion, the New York Knicks.

The Pistons were expected to take a step backward following the departures of Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, and Caris LeVert. However, Detroit has not missed a step through its first seven games.

Led by their star, Cade Cunningham, the Pistons have continued building on last season’s success. They won 60 games and secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed last year. Detroit already looks capable of repeating that regular-season accomplishment.

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Ty Jerome (2) reacts after making a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies

Moving over to the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies have arguably been the most surprising team. They currently sit as the conference’s No. 2 seed with a 6-1 record.

The Grizzlies entered the season alongside several rebuilding teams. Their impressive 6-0 start has shown how much progress the roster has made. Their only loss came recently in an overtime matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Memphis has surprised the league with a breakout performance from role player Ty Jerome. Jerome is making an early All-Star case, averaging 28 points, five assists, and 3.5 rebounds. He is also shooting 50% from the field.

The Grizzlies have also witnessed the emergence of Rookie of the Year candidate Cameron Boozer. Boozer has already shown flashes of stardom through his first seven games. He is averaging nearly 18 points, ten rebounds, and five assists per game.

It’s still very early in the season, but the Jerome and Boozer duo looks extremely promising. Their performances have given Memphis plenty of reasons for optimism moving forward.

Oct 21, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket during the first half against Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers

Lastly, the Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as another surprising team in the Western Conference. They currently hold the No. 3 seed with an impressive 5-1 record.

Portland entered the season hoping to take another step forward after making its first playoff appearance in five years. The team’s next step toward contention included the return of former franchise star Damian Lillard. They also added former All-Star Ja Morant.

The additions of Lillard and Morant, alongside All-Star Deni Avdija, have created an intriguing trio in Portland. Before Morant’s recent injury, the Trail Blazers’ offense looked dangerous and dominant.

Portland began the season with three consecutive victories. Their only loss came against the surprising Memphis Grizzlies. Despite Morant’s absence, Avdija and Lillard have played like a dynamic duo. They recently led Portland to victories against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

If the Trail Blazers’ offense continues showing flashes of greatness, they could become a serious problem. Their early performances suggest Portland could compete with some of the Western Conference’s best teams.

End Of My Surprising Teams Rant

So, who are the most surprising teams during the opening two weeks of the 2026-27 NBA season? The Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, Memphis Grizzlies, and Portland Trail Blazers have all made impressive statements.

The Sixers and Pistons have established themselves as early Eastern Conference favorites. Meanwhile, Memphis and Portland have exceeded expectations with impressive starts in the West.

The biggest question, however, is whether their early success will continue as November begins. An NBA season is long and should be approached like a marathon. While these teams have plenty of reasons for optimism, there is still a long way to go. It’s important to remember that it’s not how you start a season, but how you finish it.

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