Davon Hamilton’s Injury Could Test Jaguars’ No. 1 Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without safety Eric Murray and defensive tackle Davon Hamilton for the remainder of the season after both suffered season-ending injuries. While both losses are significant, one could be the difference between winning and losing.

Here is my biggest concern:

Replacing Hamilton’s Production

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) is taken off the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images





Jacksonville will lose defensive tackle Hamilton after he suffered a torn quad in Week Eight. Hamilton is an essential piece of why the Jaguars have the No. 1 run defense for the second year in a row and have not allowed a 75-yard rusher in 24 consecutive games.

The Jaguars pride themselves on stopping the run and forcing opposing offenses into obvious passing situations, allowing their pass rush to get home. Last season, they allowed a league-low 85.6 rushing yards per game, recorded 159 quarterback pressures and 32 sacks. Through eight games this season, they’ve allowed a league-low 77.4 rushing yards per game and 15 sacks.

The timing of Hamilton’s injury makes the situation even more concerning as the Jaguars prepare to face several offenses that depend on the running game. Namely, the Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Without him in the rotation, how different will this defense look?

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said the team will rely on its defensive depth in Hamilton’s absence.

“Challenging for sure, but great opportunity for Matt Dickerson, Arik Armstead, Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis,” Coen said. “Those guys are going to have to step up. On a short week, we’re going to have those guys step up to play.”

A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Regis stands at 6-foot-1 and 317 pounds. He has played 23 snaps this season and will see an uptick in his snap count. Though he has big shoes to fill, he is ready for the opportunity at hand.

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“I’m not Davon Hamilton, and I don’t plan on being Davon,” Regis said. “He is special and is blessed with certain abilities and aspects of his life that I don’t have, and I’m blessed with certain abilities and aspects of my life that he doesn’t have. I’m just gonna go out there and play the game how I always played it and bring the impact and contribution that I know I can be.”

“[Albert] Regis has gotten better and better over the last few weeks and, specifically, given us fits on the show team, has made our offensive line better over the last few weeks and now is going to be a great opportunity for him to step up and give us some quality snaps,” Coen added.

The Jaguars also signed defensive tackle Austin Johnson to the practice squad on Monday. Johnson played in 14 games for Jacksonville last season, recording 12 total tackles and one sack.

Still, the expectation inside the locker room remains the same. Veteran defensive end Josh Hines-Allen believes the Jaguars’ run defense will maintain its level of play despite Hamilton not being in the lineup.

“It starts with [Hamilton],” Hines-Allen said, referring to the team’s run defense. “I’ve been saying that over and over again, then that expectation of it’s going to drop, it’s going to fall. I don’t think it is. But we love him, and we miss him. We wish for a speedy recovery. Whoever’s in that situation is going to do the best that they can to make big plays, and that’s the expectation [ Hamilton] has for those guys.”

End Of My Hamilton Rant

The Jaguars now travel on the road for a Thursday Night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, and the injury to Hamilton could not have come at a worse time. Baltimore will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and will start third-string Joe Fagnano under center.

Expect a heavy dose of Derrick Henry and the Ravens’ No. 6 rushing attack. This season, Henry is tied for third in rushing touchdowns and seventh in yards. Against Jacksonville, he has rushed for 1,564 yards and 17 touchdowns on 289 carries in 15 career games.

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