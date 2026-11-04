Bears-Seahawks Monday Night Football: Overreaction Or Not?

The Monday Night Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears produced some shocking results. Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams moved the ball at will on that vaunted Seahawks defense and scored 34 points. It was the most points Seattle had surrendered all season. I have three takeaways from the game, and I’ll decide whether they are overreactions.

The Chicago Bears Are The Best Team In the NFL

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Bears put on a show on Monday Night Football in their 34-17 victory. As mentioned before, Chicago produced 34 points and 363 total yards against a team that gives up 250 yards and 19.9 points per game. Williams is making his case for being an elite quarterback.

In games that Williams has started and finished, the Bears have averaged 38.5 points per game. The offense has been unstoppable under the third-year signal caller. After last year, that was expected.

A pleasant surprise, though, has been the defense. In 2025, Chicago’s defense was ranked 23rd in points per game allowed, 29th in yards per game allowed, and 22nd in sacks. This year, those numbers have jumped to 8th, 7th, and 6th, respectively.

In addition to that, the Bears added a tremendous defensive lineman in Jeffery Simmons. He made an immediate impact on Monday Night, sacking Sam Darnold on the first play. Chicago’s defensive side of the ball will keep getting better.

When looking at other contenders in the league, most of them have flaws. Examples: the Buffalo Bills have a bad defense, the Kansas City Chiefs have a poor receiving core, the San Francisco 49ers have injury issues, and the Denver Broncos have a sputtering offense.

The only flaw the Bears have at the moment is youth and inexperience. Other than that, there is no tangible aspect of the team that seems to be looming. Consensus: Not an Overreaction

It’s Time To Bench Sam Darnold

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive line Montez Sweat (98) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s been six full games, and Darnold has not been close to what he was the last two years. He is 26th in completion percentage, 26th in passer rating, and 28th in touchdown-to-interception ratio. In a 32-team league, those are petrifying numbers.

The turnovers continue to be a problem. Darnold is second in the league in interceptions with nine despite missing essentially two games. One of nine came during the Monday Night Football game late in the fourth quarter when the team was trying to rally down 27-17.

With how much Darnold struggled early in his career, a stretch like this can make a fanbase feel uneasy. It also doesn’t help that backup Drew Lock was outstanding while filling in for Darnold while he was injured. There, however, is plenty of season left, and the team must do right by a man who led them to a Super Bowl less than a year ago.

It’s easy for fans to clamor for Lock, but at the end of the day he is a backup for a reason. Consensus: Overreaction.

The Seattle Seahawks Will Miss The Playoffs

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald leaves the field after being defeated by the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are 4-4 and currently sit at eight in the conference. It will be a dogfight for a playoff push for the rest of the year. At this very moment, it’s unlikely that they will win the division with the 49ers being 6-1. That means they will have to wrestle for one of the three Wild Card spots.

Seattle’s biggest problem is the competition for the NFC’s three Wild Card spots. The Los Angeles Rams and several teams in the NFC North are also in the mix, making the path to the postseason considerably more difficult.

That already puts the Seahawks at a bit of a disadvantage. With how good the NFC North is, seven losses may not be good enough to be a playoff team. They still have the Rams twice and the 49ers remaining on their schedule. It’s not going to be smooth sailing for the defending champs.

Consensus: Not an Overreaction.

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End Of My Monday Night Football Rant

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Bears-Seahawks Monday Night Football game was a major point in the season for both teams. Chicago’s win made it look like an elite team rather than a good team like the New England Patriots. Seattle’s mystique of being champs would have returned if the Seahawks shut down the Bears after holding the Chiefs to three the week before.

Instead, Seattle has a real chance of missing the playoffs, and Chicago has a case for being the league’s best team. It’s incredible how much of a ripple effect one game has.

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