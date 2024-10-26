Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Stadium Rant

    The Winnipeg Jets Have The Chance To Make History In 2024

    By JT Howland,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPrHh_0wNcL6PS00


    The Winnipeg Jets have a chance to make history this season after winning their seventh straight game to open up the 2024-25 campaign. The league’s last undefeated team not only broke a franchise record of most consecutive wins to start a season but now the Jets have a chance to make NHL history.

    The Winnipeg Jets Can Make History By End Of October

    Last season, the Edmonton Oilers nearly broke the NHL’s longest winning streak, held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins at 17-straight victories. Despite falling short by one, the Connor McDavid-led Oilers were one of the best stories of the season. Now the Jets could tie their win streak against the Calgary Flames tonight!


    If Winnipeg only has won seven games this season, how would the team manage to match Edmonton’s 16-straight wins? Actually, this winning streak carries back to last year's regular season. The Jets ended the season on an eight-game win streak. This means the club currently has 15-straight wins, and has not lost a regular season game since March 30th.

    Tough Schedule Looms For History-Seeking Jets

    All Winnipeg needs to do to break the Penguins’ record, is to finish the month of October perfect. This means three straight wins at Calgary (5-1-1), at home versus Toronto (4-4-0) and in Detroit (4-3-0). That, by no means, is an easy schedule.


    If the Jets can keep getting stellar play out of reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and production from center Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg can compete with every team for a chance to break the record. Hellebuyck has a 1.66 goals-allowed-average, and has saved over 94% of shots so far, while Scheifele leads the team with five goals and five assists.





    Related Search

    Winnipeg jets historyNhl recordsConnor Hellebuyck performanceWinnipeg jetsTeam schedulesEdmonton Oilers

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    In Memory of Actor Lorne Greene ('Bonanza'/'Battlestar Galactica'): 37 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Disgraced Former WWE Executive John Laurinaitis Gets Divorced
    Stadium Rant10 days ago
    Emmanuel Clase Is All Quit And No Heart, And That's Why The Cleveland Guardians Season Is Over
    Stadium Rant9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Lower The Rim For Women's Basketball
    Stadium Rant2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    The Atomic Drop of Lies Told By Hulk Hogan (Part 1)
    Stadium Rant13 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Media Bias Hurts Shedeur Sanders Heisman Odds
    Stadium Rant1 day ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    What To Expect At Six Flag New England's 2024 Fright Fest
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    The Charlotte Hornets Pull The Wow Factor With This Court
    Stadium Rant1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker15 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker26 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria18 days ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy