The Winnipeg Jets Have The Chance To Make History In 2024





The Winnipeg Jets have a chance to make history this season after winning their seventh straight game to open up the 2024-25 campaign. The league’s last undefeated team not only broke a franchise record of most consecutive wins to start a season but now the Jets have a chance to make NHL history.

The Winnipeg Jets Can Make History By End Of October

Last season, the Edmonton Oilers nearly broke the NHL’s longest winning streak, held by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins at 17-straight victories. Despite falling short by one, the Connor McDavid-led Oilers were one of the best stories of the season. Now the Jets could tie their win streak against the Calgary Flames tonight!





If Winnipeg only has won seven games this season, how would the team manage to match Edmonton’s 16-straight wins? Actually, this winning streak carries back to last year's regular season. The Jets ended the season on an eight-game win streak. This means the club currently has 15-straight wins, and has not lost a regular season game since March 30th.

Tough Schedule Looms For History-Seeking Jets

All Winnipeg needs to do to break the Penguins’ record, is to finish the month of October perfect. This means three straight wins at Calgary (5-1-1), at home versus Toronto (4-4-0) and in Detroit (4-3-0). That, by no means, is an easy schedule.





If the Jets can keep getting stellar play out of reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, and production from center Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg can compete with every team for a chance to break the record. Hellebuyck has a 1.66 goals-allowed-average, and has saved over 94% of shots so far, while Scheifele leads the team with five goals and five assists.















