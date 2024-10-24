The 20 Pillars Of WWE Throughout The Years

Throughout the history of WWE, there have always been a few performers who have stood out above the rest. From Andre the Giant, Hulk Hogan, and Randy Savage to Brett Hart, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker, there is always a group of superstars that fans can't help but be engaged with what the character is doing.





Hulk Hogan- (1979-Present)

Hogan will forever go down as one of the most influential and important figures in professional wrestling. With Vince McMahon's booking, Hogan would go on to main event eight different WrestleManias.





Along the way, Hogan also won six world championships, countless memorable moments, and two separate Hall of Fame inductions—one solo and one as a member of the NWO faction with Scott Hall Kevin Nash.





Andre The Giant- (1964-1992)

Andre The Giant was the original attraction in professional wrestling. Fans from all over the world would pile into arenas just for a chance to see this giant perform.





Over his career with the WWE Andre won one world championship in 1988 after Ted DiBiasse had bribed the referee allowing Andre to win his first and only world championship with the company. This would earn him the title of "Most Hated Wrestler of the Year" by Pro Wrestling Illustrated.





The Macho Man Randy Savage- (1985-1994)

The Macho Man Randy Savage never saw the mainstream heights seen by the like of Hulk Hogan but was undoubtedly always a fan favorite that WWE could rely on. During his time with the company, he won the Intercontinental Championship one time and managed to secure the WWE World Championship twice.





Savage was also crowned King of the Ring in 1987. Whether it was his promos, stand-out ring gear, or excellent in-ring ability, all fans can agree that The Macho Man is one of the greats of all time.





Brett The Hitman Hart- (1984-1997)

Brett Hart will go down as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business. Brett took his work very seriously even being named "The Excellence in Execution" for how well he was able to perform in the ring. During his fun with WWE found himself WWE/WWF world champion 5 times, and Intercontinental Champion once.





Brett has been crowned King of the Ring twice, as well as being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice. Once solo and once with his family as a member of The Hart Foundation.

Shawn Michaels- (1988-2011)

Shawn Michaels was one of the most polarizing superstars in the companies history. Shawn's charisma and athletic ability launched him into stardom. His brash and flamboyant antics would often rub fans the wrong way early in his career. This controversy lead to championships for Michaels as he would go on to win four world championships with the company.





Shawn is also considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He became the first Grand Slam Champion in WWE history by winning a world title, both mid card titles, and a tag team title. Shawn is also a back to back Royal Rumble winner. A feat that only occurred once before him by Hulk Hogan, and once after by Cody Rhodes.

The Undertaker- (1990-2022)

The Undertaker is considered to be the single greatest character portrayal in the history of wrestling. There was never a time where Undertaker was spotted out of character furing his over 30 year run as The Deadman. Throughout his career he managed to win seven world championships.





Undertaker is also the owner of the longest WrestleMania undefeated streak which ended at 21-0 when he faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Undertaker has also won the Royal Rumble, and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2022.

Triple H- (1995-2022)

Triple H has been a pillar inside the ring and out. He had and amazing career as a wrestler with WWE that lead in to him becoming Chief Content Officer of the company in charge of creative. Throughout his wrestling career he won 14 world championships, five intercontinental championships, and the tag titles three times.





Triple H is also the second Grand Slam champion in company history. He is a two time Royal Rumble winner, and was inducted to the Hall of Fame as a member of DX in 2019.

Stone Cold Steve Austin- (1996-2022)

Stone Cold Steve Austin may be the most sought-after superstar of the Attitude Era. Without him and his feuds with the McMahon Family, Undertaker, Triple H, and The Rock, it is hard to believe WWE would have attained the heights it did in the 90s. During this time, he collected six world championships, two Intercontinental championships, and the tag titles four times.





Austin 3:16 was born after Stone Cold had beat Jake The Snake Roberts to become King of the Ring. Austin is also the only man in WWE history to win the Royal Rumble three times. This legendary career earned Austin a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame class 2009.

The Rock- (1996- Present)

The Rock was the other side of the coin the Austin. Many fans consider their main event match at WrestleMania 17 to be the greatest WrestleMania match of all time. He also found himself at the top of the company becoming WWE champion eight times over the course of his career, also winning the Royal Rumble once.

Edge- (1996-2023)

Edge is one of the more under-sung but highly respected superstars in WWE history. Nicknamed the Ultimate Opportunist Edge was the inaugural Mr. Money in the Bank, and eventually went on to cash in on John Cena at the New Year's Revolution Pay Per View event.





He would go on to win 10 more world championships over his career. He also became a Grand Slam champion, two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a member oi the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2012.

Randy Orton- (2002-Present)

Randy Orton has been one of the most hated men in WWE at several points in his career. Finding himself at the top of every wrestling fans minds for years. Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in all of WWE. Finding his way to 14 world championships and being the youngest world champion in the companies history.





Orton is another Grand Slam champion, two time Royal Rumble winner, and won the Money in the Bank contract one time.

John Cena- (2002-Present)

Largely regarded as the greatest of all time John Cena has been the lifeblood of WWE for over 20 years. A 16-time world champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, a one-time Money in the Bank contract winner, and a five-time United States champion.





There is not much Cena hasn't accomplished in his career. 2025 will be Cena's retirement tour and he has yet to win the Intercontinental Championship. A title that would finally give him a career Grand Slam.

Cody Rhodes- (2007- Present)

Cody Rhodes returned triumphantly as the American Nightmare back at WrestleMania 38. Seth Rollins was set to face a mystery opponent of Mr. McMahon's choosing. Rollins waited in the ring, and the entire landscape of WWE changed in an instant as Rhodes' song Kingdom played through a packed AT&T Stadium. Rhodes would win this match and two other rematches against the visionary and emerged victorious in both meetings.





Cody was set for the most extensive run of his career. Becoming the biggest babyface in the company, having a two-year feud with Roman Reigns, and eventually going on two main events at WrestleMania 39 and 40. Winning the championship in a match gave us the most incredible 5 minutes in wrestling history.





Roman Reigns- (2012- Present)

Roman Reigns has seen the highest peaks and some low valleys in WWE. Starting with the Shield, to being hated as a babyface Big Dog character, to one of the most dominant champions of all time as the Tribal Chief. Roman has won six world championships since joining the main roster.





Roman is also a Grand Slam champion, as well as winning the Royal Rumble in 2015. Reigns all passed Hulk Hogan for the most main event matches at WrestleMania with his eighth and ninth main events at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins- (2012- Present)

Seth Rollins saw his success after a memorable turn on his Shield faction mates delivering chair shots to their backs on an episode of Monday Night Raw. He is also behind one of the greatest Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time.





Dubbed "The heist of the century." Rollins ran down the ramp, cashing in his contract to turn the singles match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar into a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 31.





Rollins has had several different iterations of his character throughout the years but always finds his way into the hearts and minds of WWE fans.

Rhea Ripley- (2018- Present)

Rhea Ripley followed in the footsteps of fantastic female performers that came before her. Stars like Chyna, Trish Stratus, Lita, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair paved the way for a superstar like Ripley to emerge and quickly enter the conversation as one of the greatest female wrestlers ever.





There has never seemed to be a moment that is too big for her. Although she has been put into less-than-favorable positions on the card at times, she has always found a way to make herself and the match she is in the topic of conversation.





Ilja Dragunov- (2019- Present)

Ilja Dragunov is another example of the bright, shining star this company has for the future. He is not your typical superstar in terms of size. What he lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his toughness and visible passion for this sport.





He is a performer who will take a little bit longer to get into the hearts and minds of the casual wrestling fan. He isn't the biggest competitor, so glossing over him in a wide view is easy. His intensity and ability to perform in the ring will be what eventually wins over the fans.

Carmelo Hayes- (2021- Present)

Carmelo Hayes most recently has been locked in a best of 7 series with Andrade over the past couple of months, and there has not been a single miss amongst these. It is uncommon for two superstars to have a series of matches like these two and have the crowd be continuously engaged.





Melo is young, athletic, bold, and supremely confident in his abilities, from being red hot as NXT Champion to a feud with former friend Trick Williams, one of the more entertaining programs that has been on that program in years.





On the main roster, Hayes has yet to win a championship but is locked in a title match with LA Knight, which could be Hayes' first main roster title of his career.

Tiffany Stratton- (2021- Present)

Tiffany Stratton is the last of the company's pillars. She has been turning heads ever since making her debut on NXT. One of the critical feuds early on in her career was against one of the very best to ever do it, The Man Becky Lynch.





During this time, Stratton had already found a way to the top of the NXT Women's Division, and Lynch was looking to become a grand slam champion by winning NXT's title. Stratton ended up losing this feud, but she most certainly proved she could hang with the very best ever to do it.





Once she got called up to the main roster, it was more of the same from Stratton. Captivating audiences with her stunning athleticism, even lending her gymnastic skills to give the fans the "Prettiest Moonsault ever" finishing move.





Bron Breakker- (2021- Present)

Bron Breakker has done nothing except make everyone's jaws drop with his speed, power, and athleticism as soon as he stepped foot into NXT. Becoming the NXT Champion, having a few engaging rivalries, including one with Carmelo Hayes, and even becoming the NXT Tag Team champ with Baron Corbin.





Which was an extremely entertaining partnership at the tail end of Breakker's NXT days. He is even getting better with his promo work. Breakker continues to add depth to his character; whether you love or hate him, you want to see what's next.





Shake's Take:

The last four superstars on the list are the handful I believe are the next crop of wrestlers to carry the WWE once this current generation get closer to the end of their runs. With Rollins, Reigns, Rhodes, and Ripley aging there leave room for new opportunities.





Breakker, Stratton, Hayes, and Dragunov have what I believe it takes to be a main staple of a company for a long time. While there is some development left for these young talents there blueprint has been laid and the future is bright.





