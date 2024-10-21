Insane Insights Dark Side of The Ring: Luna Vachon

Professionals are often called many things including phenomenal, charismatic, hardcore, etc. However if there was one female professional wrestler/manager that gimmick was being a lunatic, it would be Luna Vachon. After all, the word lunatic is how Luna got her name. She is one of my favorite female managers of all time, however, she has had a dark life and career in pro wrestling. Dark Side of the Ring did an episode on her and there was so much information that was revealed in this episode.





10. Luna's Son Looks Very Familiar









Immediately into the documentary, Luna Vachon's son Van Hurd is introduced. He looks familiar because he is actually a famous Chef. He competed on seasons 6 and 17 of the show Hells Kitchen, which is hosted by Gordon Ramsay. Many fans did not know coming into this episode that Luna's son was a notable chef in the culinary scene.





In the introduction to Van, he talks about growing up. Seeing his mom with bleached hair, a Mohawk, and even showed up with a snake in elementary school. It is kind of creepy bringing a snake to school, but according to Van, he saw that as a normal life thing.





9. How Paul "The Butcher" Vachon Met Luna









The documentary got to interview Luna's stepdad Paul "The Butcher" Vachon. He sounds and looks rough in this documentary as he is battling multiple health issues. Paul Vachon passed away in February of 2024.





Vachon tells the story of how he met Luna. In 1966 Vachon was wrestling in Atlanta and was staying in a motel room. In the middle of the night, he hears a loud gunshot outside of the room. He goes back to sleep and wakes up when a woman knocks on the door. That woman was Luna's biological mother and she was searching for help as the owner of the motel shot himself. The owner was the biological father of Luna and it was a traumatic event. In the aftermath, Luna's mom became close to Paul and both decided to marry. Thus Luna became a part of the Vachon wrestling dynasty.





8. Luna's Fabulous Moolah Experience









The Fabulous Moolah is one of the biggest disgraces in professional wrestling that held back women's wrestling for many years. There have been many allegations of pimping her young trainees out and screwing them over financially.





Well, Luna Vachon was one of her victims. According to Gangrel, Moolah constantly told her who to sleep with and to go out west to get photos with a shady guy. That guy attempted to tape her and she fought him off. By the way, Luna was only 16 years old at the time. She had to stay with Moolah because she was the only chance to get her into pro wrestling. Luna didn't fear a lot of people, but Moolah was one of the few exceptions and it's hard not to see why.





7. Luna Was Allegedly Abused By Her Aunt









Luna always wanted to go into the business as she was inspired by her aunt Vivian. However, there were allegations brought up that were shocking. Gangrel brings up that Luna was being abused by her aunt and was open about it with him. Paul Vachon heard about it but doesn't think or believe it happened. It was briefly covered, but if this did happen then that's just terrible.





6 Luna had Bipolar and Anxiety Disorder









There have been multiple stories told over the years about Luna having mental health issues derailing her push in WWE. It was revealed in the episode that Luna Vachon was diagnosed with both bipolar and anxiety disorders when she was a young girl. Her personality would change in an instant like Jekyll and Hyde. One story told was when she shared a room with Kim Sacks aka Penelope Paradise. She saw Luna snap in person tossing lamps around and fighting in real life. Then going to the arena to wrestle like everything was normal.





5. Instead Of Wedding Rings, Luna and Gangrel Got Tattoos









On the lighter side of Luna's story, Gangrel talks about their wedding. Normally at a wedding, you exchange rings, well not at their wedding. Instead, both decided to get vampire Mark tattooed on their necks. With Gangrel's gimmick being a vampire, it makes so much sense for them to do this. It's not the only tattoo Gangrel got as he has a tattooed picture of Luna on his arm and it was to remind him not to get intoxicated. A fun fact about Luna and Gangrel's wedding, it took place on Halloween.





4 How Bad Her Drug Use Was









Luna Vachon has a very close relationship with Sensational Sherri Martel. Both were known for their toughness in the business but also known for their drug usage. Luna would take hundreds of pills. There were times Luna was knocked out cold and slept 3 days straight because of her drug usage. Thats scary.





Her drug usage and mental health issues made it hard for WWE to trust her. She got sent to rehab multiple times and her drinking got so bad they fired her. Luna Vachon even had suicidal thoughts and her son Van remembers the scars on her wrist. That was the moment he realized as a young kid "Don't Do Drugs".





3. Vince McMahon Threatened To Fire Luna If She Scratched Or Bruised Sable









The documentary now transitioned the discussion to the WrestleMania XIV match with Sable. It was known that Luna was not a fan of Sable. Luna claimed that Sable bragged in front of her face that "I didn't need to take bumps as Vince told me I'm going to be the champion". What a slap in the face, especially with how Luna grew up in the very disrespectful business.





When both had the match Luna was going to do business right and put over Sable at WrestleMania. However before the match happened, Vince McMahon pulled Luna aside. He told her "If you bruise or scratch Sable, you would be fired". Wow.





When the match ended and both went in the back people were clapping, but only for Sable looking past her. Luna felt nobody appreciated her for what she did in that match.





Something not mentioned in the documentary is in interviews, Luna talked about the aftermath of the Sable match. There was only one person who told him she did a good job that night. That person was the King of Hearts, Owen Hart.





2. What Luna Did The Moment She Got Released









Luna wasn't a fan of how women were treated in the Attitude Era. WWE wanted Luna to take her top off and Luna was not happy as they wanted her to be ugly for years. After standing up to them WWE released her. Luna felt betrayed by Vince and admitted that she would have taken a bullet for him.





When she got released Gangrel saw Luna chopping up cocaine and spelled it out on the mirror to say, F*** Vince. The drug use just got worse over the years that went on. Gangrel had enough and decided to leave if he stayed both would have been dead.





1. Luna Didn't Feel She Was Worthy To Meet Van's Child









When professional wrestlers' careers end, it is tough to adapt to normal life. Mick Foley even admits the power of being in control in a ring and then not feeling when it's taken away is tough. Luna had a really difficult time finding a replacement for pro wrestling and worked many odd jobs. The worst part is multiple states away from her son Van. They were not even close with each other in her final years. Luna never even met her granddaughter and felt that she was not worthy of meeting her. That's sad. When Van got the news of Luna's passing, he admits that it sucks.





My Thoughts On The Documentary









This was a very well-made piece on Luna Vachon. Coming into this episode, I did not know a lot about her son except that he was a famous chef. She would be proud of how successful her son is today, but, sadly, she felt she wasn't worthy to be closer to Van and his children.





It was common knowledge that Luna had Bipolar Disorder and struggled with mental health issues for most of her life. The drug usage was crazy and it got worse for many years to come. She did go to rehab in 2009 which was paid for by WWE, but she relapsed not long afterward.





The sad part was Luna was in a really bad spot in her final years. A stunning fact not mentioned in the documentary is in 2009 Luna Vachon's house burned down and she lost everything including her pets. Months later, Mick Foley tried to get Luna's help and even tried to get her to join TNA Wrestling, but she declined. Not long afterwards she would pass away due to an overdose.





Luna's story is a clear cautionary tale and the biggest takeaway lesson is to never ignore mental health issues or see it as a weakness. If you are reading this right now and are dealing with a mental health issue, please go get help.





Luna Vachon to me, goes down as one of the greatest female wrestlers in pro wrestling who was ahead of her time. Rest in Peace Luna.







