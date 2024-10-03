Open in App
    • Stadium Rant

    Windy City Stampede: Bears Outrun The Rams

    By Cameron Newton,

    1 days ago

    Bears run game comes alive and the Defense continues to dominate

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36l58H_0vt1nc8O00

    The Bears got off to a slow start on offense again. This came as a bit of a surprise after last week. They punted on their first three drives, running a total of 16 plays. The Rams first drive was a total of 13 plays. Trailing 6-0 in the second quarter, the Bears premiere pass rusher went to work. Montez Sweat was quoted saying he felt "Disrespected" being blocked by a Tight End. He broke through and stripped Matt Stafford causing the first turnover of the game.


    The Offense took it from there when Roschon Johnson took the goalline touch in for the 1-yard score. Going into the half up 10-7, the Bears had momentum, and the home crowd behind them. Earlier in the game Caleb Williams had overthrown wideout DJ Moore. He quickly found Moore on the sideline and got back on the same page quickly. That showed on their first drive of the second half, as Williams found Moore for a 9-yard TD capping off a 12-play drive.


    Stafford and the Rams weren't going to go away quietly. Stafford led a long touchdown drive that was centered around running back Kyren Williams. The Bears, finally after weeks, were able to run the ball. Deandre Swift had a massive day, rushing for 93 yards while hauling in 7 catches for 73 yards. His day was highlighted by a 36-yard touchdown run where he found green grass and never looked back. This made it 24-15 early in the 4th. After a Rams field goal and a pair of punts by the Bears, it was Punter Tory Taylor who booted a 66-yard punt that went out at the 8 to set up the Bears for a big stop.


    That's exactly what they got, Stafford dropped back to pass and threw a ball late under pressure. Jaquan Brisker lept up in the air and snagged the game-sealing pick for the Bears. The Bears were balanced on offense, running for 131 yards while Williams was great going 17/23 for 157 yards and a score. This is the type of game Bears fans have been looking for from this team. Dominance on Defense and consistency on Offense.


    The Bears now get to play host to the Carolina Panthers, a team that they traded with to set up much of what the Bears are. Caleb Williams has continued to progress positively, looking sharper each game. The Bears should dominate this game. They will look to build off this Rams game and possibly propel their season in the right direction.

