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Quick Take

On Friday afternoon, the FAA told every departing flight in the country to stay on the ground after a communications failure hit its air traffic control centers.

Only a few events have ever triggered a stop this broad, and the order given on the morning of 9/11 set the template.

Decades before 9/11, the government emptied North American skies for 12 hours while B-52s and British bombers flew mock attacks.

The last nationwide stop before today traced back to a few files a contractor deleted by accident.

On Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration ordered every departing flight in the United States to stay on the ground. The agency cited "extraordinary circumstances" and a communications problem affecting all of its Air Route Traffic Control Centers, the regional hubs that guide planes between airports. Flights bound for American airports were held where they were, and international arrivals were handled one at a time. It is only the sixth time civilian air traffic has been halted across the entire country. Three of those times, nothing had gone wrong at all.

Most travelers remember Sept. 11, 2001, as the day American skies first went empty, and it's often described that way. It wasn't. Four decades earlier, federal officials grounded every airliner and private plane on the continent three separate times, by choice, on calm days with no emergency in sight. The reason says a lot about what the country feared then, and about how differently the system breaks now.

A Friday afternoon order froze every runway in America

The notice went up on the FAA's National Airspace System Status website Friday afternoon, following an earlier communications disruption in Chicago. Its instruction was blunt: "All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the problem reached every Air Route Traffic Control Center in the country. "FAA technicians are investigating the issue," he said. "We will provide immediate updates as we have them," CBS News reported.

A ground stop doesn't pull planes out of the sky. Aircraft already in the air were allowed to land, while flights headed to U.S. airports were held at their origin for the length of the stop, Fox Weather reported. An initial advisory through 5 p.m. Eastern was pushed past that deadline, TheStreet reported.

Only a handful of events have ever stopped US flights nationwide

Ground stops themselves are routine. The FAA issues them constantly for single airports, usually because of storms, equipment problems or staffing shortages. A stop covering every airport at once is another matter. Before Friday, the FAA had ordered one only twice without warning.

The first came on Sept. 11, 2001. At 9:06 a.m., minutes after a second hijacked jet hit the World Trade Center, the FAA halted flights bound for New York. At 9:45 a.m., it closed all U.S. airspace and ordered every plane in the sky to land at the nearest airport. More than 4,500 aircraft were airborne at the time, and controllers brought nearly all of them down in about three hours, Fox 5 New York reported. Canada took in more than 200 diverted flights carrying over 33,000 passengers under Operation Yellow Ribbon. Limited commercial service didn't resume until Sept. 13.

The second came 21 years later, on Jan. 11, 2023. The FAA's Notice to Air Missions system (which sends pilots warnings about closed runways, broken equipment and restricted airspace) went down overnight. At 7:15 a.m. Eastern, the agency paused every domestic departure, and it lifted the stop at 8:50 a.m., according to the FAA. The pause lasted less than two hours, but the backlog lasted all day. More than 1,300 flights were canceled and nearly 10,000 delayed, NPR reported, citing FlightAware.

Those two dates are why Friday's order drew so much attention. They're also why the 9/11 shutdown is so often described as the first of its kind. It wasn't.

The first time America emptied its skies, nothing was wrong

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In 1960, the biggest fear in American aviation wasn't a computer crash or a hijacking. It was a fleet of Soviet bombers coming over the North Pole. The North American Air Defense Command (NORAD) needed to know whether it could stop one, and the only honest test was a full-scale mock attack. That meant clearing the sky of everything that wasn't part of the drill.

The result was Operation Sky Shield. On Sept. 10, 1960, NORAD and the FAA notified airlines, and airports across the U.S. and Canada shut down, grounding airliners and private planes alike, Aviation International News reported on the exercise's 50th anniversary.

The sequel was the largest air defense exercise ever held by Western nations. From 1 p.m. on Oct. 14, 1961, to 1 a.m. Eastern the next morning, nearly 1,900 commercial aircraft were kept on the ground, along with planes from 31 foreign airlines, according to the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing. About 2,900 flights were canceled or delayed, and roughly 70,000 private planes were affected. With the sky to themselves, fighter squadrons flew nearly 6,000 sorties against "attacking" B-52s, B-47s, and British Vulcan bombers across about 14 million square miles of airspace. One B-52 was lost over the Atlantic.

A third Sky Shield followed on Sept. 2, 1962. The results of all three stayed classified, though officials described the continent's defenses as "99 percent effective." Weeks later, the Cuban Missile Crisis put that confidence to a real test. The skies over North America would not be deliberately cleared again.

Why a single glitch can now ground the country

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The Cold War drills were built around an outside threat. So was 9/11. The two nationwide stops since then started somewhere else entirely.

In 2023, the culprit turned out to be painfully ordinary. Contract workers trying to fix a sync problem between the NOTAM system's main database and its backup accidentally deleted files, the FAA later said. The agency found no evidence of a cyberattack or malicious intent. One mistake in one database was enough to stop every domestic departure in the country.

Friday's stop began with a communications failure across the centers that hand planes from one stretch of sky to the next. The FAA had not publicly explained the underlying cause by Friday evening. The timing is pointed, though. Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 to modernize FAA communications systems, and the FAA and White House asked for another $30.1 billion on Friday for other infrastructure needs, International Business Times reported. Neither has been tied to the cause of this outage.

Sixty-five years ago, the government had to work hard to empty the sky, sending out notices to every airline and airport on the continent. Today, a problem nobody planned for can do it in an afternoon.