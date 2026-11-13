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The electronic health record was supposed to end the era of lost documentation. Hospitals adopted digital systems by the thousands, and the federal government spent more than a decade pushing patient records online. Yet fax remains one of the most resilient communication channels in American healthcare, and for good reason: It reaches the small and rural facilities that other systems might not have fully connected. Even as digital exchange expands, hospital reliance on secure fax transmission persists.

The real problem, however, was the format. Somewhere this afternoon, a staff member at a small hospital is working through a stack of inbound documents, retyping medication lists and referral notes into the very system meant to hold them. Nothing was lost. Everything arrived. It simply arrived as flat images that a computer cannot read.

This is the paradox inside the American medical record in 2026. The information is usually there. It often even counts as available. But available and usable are not the same, and the gap between them can be where a surprising share of a patient's history disappears.

Getting a record from one place to another is one job. Making it usable once it arrives is another. Legacy paper-based workflows solved the first and ignored the second. Digital cloud fax works on both fronts: It uses a channel hospitals already run, paired with intelligent data extraction that turns scanned pages and free-text notes into structured, usable data.

Digital cloud fax provider eFax analyzed federal interoperability data and industry document-volume estimates to map this disconnect inside America's medical records. What the numbers describe is a system that receives information but cannot fully use it, on a scale most patients never see, and a clear path to finally surfacing it.

The Records That Arrive but Never Become Readable

In 2023, 71% of hospitals had routine access to patient information from outside sources at the point of care. Only 42% said their clinicians often used it.

Access means the document showed up. Use means a person could actually pull the medical detail out of it in the moment a decision had to be made. Roughly three in four hospitals also fold what they receive directly into their own records, while about a quarter still retype it by hand.

The reason so much arrives without becoming readable lies in the shape of the information itself. A clinical note, a scanned discharge summary, a faxed referral: to a person, these are full of meaning. To the software meant to file them, they are a flat image or a wall of free text that it can’t process.

At one American cancer center, software reading clinicians' free-text notes identified adverse social risk factors in 45 of 48 patients; the structured billing codes meant to capture the same information flagged just one risk factor. The detail was there the whole time. It was simply written in a form that the system could not count. Records are written in human language. Software files in checkboxes. Most of the language never reaches a checkbox.

The Layer Is Not Shrinking

The share of hospitals that often send patient information by mail or fax rebounded to 40% in 2025, back near where it stood in 2018. The single oldest way to move a record securely, in a HIPAA-compliant way, remains strong. Not for lack of an alternative, either: The secure messaging network built specifically to replace clinical fax moved nearly 1.9 billion messages in 2025 alone. The mail and fax share rose anyway.

And it did not come back evenly. Among hospitals that belong to a larger health system, 53% routinely share records electronically across all the major settings they exchange with. Among independent hospitals, the kind that fill rural counties and small towns, that figure is 22%. Rural hospitals overall sit at 36%.

Law firms keep fax lines because a fax confirmation page holds up as proof of delivery in a way an email read receipt does not. Hospitals are stuck for a blunter reason: The facility on the other end, bound by strict budgets and thin IT support, still sees fax as the most budget-friendly, secure means to transmit health information.

What It Costs to Process a Document by Hand

The cost of all this can be analyzed and measured in real time.

Take prior authorization, the approval a clinician has to get before an insurer will pay for certain care. In 2025, only 40% of medical prior authorizations were handled fully electronically. The other 60% still ran on phone calls, paper, and traditional faxing methods. A manual prior authorization costs a provider's staff about $12.95 to process. The electronic version costs about $4.71. The manual route also burns roughly 15 extra minutes of staff time, every single time, on a task that happens millions of times a year.

That is what the hidden data layer feels like from the inside. It is a staff member reading a faxed form in its legacy environment and typing its contents into a portal. The information existed the whole time. A person had to become the bridge.

Making Available Information More Usable

With the help of artificial intelligence, new tools are finally beginning to reach into that layer.

The newer approach points artificial intelligence at the documents themselves, reading a scan or a fax, pulling the medical details out, classifying the type, triaging the urgency and then routing into a system in a FHIR-compliant format so that healthcare workers can then act on it without manually having to recreate it. This is the emerging edge. The direction is set, and the federal government is now spending money in the same direction.

When all 50 states won awards under a new rural health program in late 2025, one of the more telling plans came from Texas, which set a goal of cutting human fax processing from more than 95% of its rural hospitals to under 65%. Notably, the target is human fax processing, not fax itself. Rather than asking resource-constrained rural hospitals to replace a channel that already reaches them, the plan aims at the manual work that happens after a document arrives. That 65% is a goal, and Texas has not reached it. But the plan itself shows that the gap between available and usable documentation is real enough that a state is now paying to dig through it.

But Isn't This Already Being Solved?

The federally backed exchange network had moved more than 1 billion health records by mid-2026, up from roughly 10 million a year earlier. Federal rules increasingly require modern data standards. The share of hospitals trading records across all four major data types climbed from 28% in 2018 to 43% by 2023. Structured data is moving better than it ever has.

But that doesn’t close the gap between available and usable data. The modern network can pass a record between two hospitals flawlessly and still leave most of what a clinician wrote stranded inside it. Moving a record and reading a record are not the same problem. Solving the first does not touch the second.

A Record Can Exist and Still Go Unread

The deadlines are now arriving on top of all this. A federal rule finalized in March 2026 sets the first national standard for attaching documents electronically to insurance claims, projected to save more than $781 million a year, with full compliance required by 2028. Separate penalties of up to $1 million per violation already apply to the technology vendors and exchanges that block the flow of information, though not to the doctors and hospitals themselves.

The rules can require that records move. They cannot yet require that records be read.

The direction, at least, is set. A growing number of healthcare organizations are now pairing artificial intelligence with the fax lines they already run, aiming the technology at the records themselves while the paper is still arriving. It is early, and uneven. But for the first time, the effort is pointed at the layer where the information has been stranded.

This story was produced by eFax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.