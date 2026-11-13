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Thanksgiving brings millions of travelers onto U.S. roads, and many make the trip by car, which has the highest fatality rate of any major form of motorized transportation based on deaths per passenger mile, according to the National Safety Council. In 2023, 309 people were killed in traffic crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Impaired driving adds to the risk. Alcohol-impaired drivers were involved in 35% of Thanksgiving holiday deaths, compared with 30% of traffic deaths nationwide in 2023, National Safety Council data shows. A crash can disrupt travel plans in an instant, leaving people to make decisions while they may be shaken, injured, or far from home.

Steps to take vary by state and the circumstances of the crash, but several practical actions apply broadly. Below, The Capital Law Firm, a Los Angeles personal injury law firm, shares seven steps to take in the first 24 hours after a car accident.

1. Check for Injuries and Call for Emergency Help

Look for immediate signs of injury among drivers, passengers, and anyone else involved. Call 911 if someone is hurt, unresponsive, having trouble breathing, or facing another emergency. Emergency responders can assess injuries and determine whether transport is needed. Even when a crash appears minor, a medical professional can evaluate symptoms and advise on further care.

2. Move to a Safer Location if Possible

A damaged vehicle stopped in a traffic lane can put occupants and other road users at risk. If the vehicle can be driven and it is safe to do so, move it out of traffic. Turn on hazard lights and follow directions from emergency personnel. If the vehicle cannot be moved, occupants should use judgment about where to wait, considering nearby traffic and other hazards. No single rule applies to every scene, but standing between vehicles or near moving traffic is risky anywhere.

3. Contact Law Enforcement and Ask About a Report

Call the police, especially when someone is injured, a driver appears impaired, a vehicle cannot be moved, a driver leaves the scene, or the crash involves a hazard such as a blocked roadway. Requirements for reporting property damage vary by state, so drivers should follow local instructions and check the rules where the collision occurred. In California, for example, drivers must report a crash to the Department of Motor Vehicles within 10 days if anyone was injured or killed or property damage exceeded $1,000.

If an officer responds to the crash scene, note the officer’s name, badge number, and contact information. Ask how to obtain the crash report and record any report or case number provided. If police do not come to the scene, ask the local department, state police, or state motor vehicle agency how to file a report, if one is required. A report can preserve basic information about the event for later reference.

4. Exchange Basic Information

When it is safe, exchange names, contact information, driver’s license details, vehicle registration, and insurance information with the other driver. Record the make, model, and license plate number of each vehicle.

Keep the conversation focused on facts and logistics. Drivers do not need to debate fault at the scene. If someone refuses to provide information, threatens anyone, or appears impaired, avoid escalating the interaction and contact law enforcement.

5. Document the Scene and Identify Witnesses

If conditions allow, take photographs of vehicle positions, damage, license plates, road signs, traffic signals, and visible road conditions. Capture a wide view of the scene as well as closer images of damage. Write down the time, date, and exact location, along with details such as weather, lighting, and traffic conditions. These observations may become harder to recall after the immediate stress has passed.

Get names and contact details for witnesses who are willing to share them. Keep notes factual, and distinguish what was directly observed from what someone else said. Photos and witness contacts gathered in the first hours are often the hardest pieces of a crash record to recreate later.

6. Seek Medical Advice and Watch for New Symptoms

Some injuries are not obvious at the scene. Whiplash symptoms, including neck stiffness, headache, and dizziness, may take hours or longer to develop. Concussion symptoms can also appear after the initial event. A medical professional can assess symptoms and recommend care based on an individual’s circumstances.

In the hours after a collision occurs, watch for new or worsening pain, confusion, dizziness, vomiting, unusual sleepiness, or other changes. Seek urgent medical help for emergency symptoms. Keeping records of all medical visits, instructions, and expenses can also help people track care and answer questions later.

7. Notify the Insurer and Keep Related Records

Contact the auto insurer as soon as practical, even if it is not yet clear which policy may cover the damage. Insurance policies differ, and filing deadlines or other requirements may apply, so ask the insurer to explain the process for the policy. Stick to the facts of the crash and avoid speculating about fault.

Save the crash report number, photographs, medical records, repair estimates, towing receipts, and messages related to the collision. Keep a written record of calls with insurers, including the date, the representative’s name, and any next steps. Before disposing of or repairing damaged property, ask the insurer whether it will need to inspect the vehicle or review additional documentation.

The first 24 hours cannot resolve every question about injuries, repairs, or responsibility. The steps taken in that window can, however, help preserve information while it is fresh and make sure urgent needs receive attention.



This story was produced by The Capital Law Firm and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.