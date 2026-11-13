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As the winter holidays approach, advertisements and media project images of warmth and seamless family connection. Not everyone feels the joy. Some experience a rise in anxiety and dread — even grief — and then feel out of step for not being happy. Here’s an important seasonal reminder: It’s not a personal failure to find the holidays emotionally complicated.

Northwell Health offers insight into why these emotional reactions can be a natural response to the gap between holiday expectations and reality, and how to cope when pressure to feel festive causes stress.

Navigating loss, for example, can be particularly difficult around the holidays. Traditions — certain foods, activities, and annual gatherings — can act as reminders that make a loved one’s absence feel more noticeable. This often creates a quiet conflict between the pressure to celebrate and the weight of sadness. It can help to understand that joy and grief may exist together. There is no guidebook for navigating this, but it may help to remember that emotional recovery takes time. When we’re ready, and with supportive loved ones, we can gradually create new traditions or derive new meaning from old traditions that make the season easier.

Another common holiday-time challenge involves complex family dynamics. Even successful, independent adults can find themselves feeling like defensive teenagers the moment they return to their childhood homes. Families operate as systems with unwritten rules. To keep things stable and predictable, these systems often pull individuals back into old childhood roles. Someone who has worked hard to establish emotional independence and boundaries might find those achievements challenged or undermined. People frequently default to playing old roles simply to avoid conflict, a process that can be draining and even misrepresent the person they’ve become.

Protecting mental health during family visits requires practical strategies. First, knowing that family relationships are predictable can be an advantage. Family behavior is highly consistent; individuals can anticipate “typical” invasive questions or criticisms. Preparing simple, direct responses ahead of time helps. A polite, neutral answer that changes the subject works well. For instance, a simple statement like "Things are going well, thanks for asking," can close a topic quickly. The goal is to manage how one handles a relative's reaction, rather than trying to meet that relative's expectations.

Second, looking for the motive behind difficult questions can change the family dynamic. When relatives pry into career or relationship choices, those questions often stem from their own motives or expectations, but can be interpreted or felt as judgmental. Recognizing this helps lower internal tension, making it easier to offer patience without taking the comments personally.

Creating physical space can also be essential. Stepping away for a quiet walk provides a necessary break, especially if family members are staying under one roof. Identifying an understanding ally in the room provides a sense of connection. For some, staying at a hotel or with a friend, instead of the family home, offers a crucial space to recharge.

Ultimately, the goal of the season is not to create a flawless holiday, but to keep one's footing. Focusing on the small things within one's control — like taking breaks, setting quiet limits, and planning responses to difficult questions — can make a difference. When holiday stress disrupts sleep, work, or daily life, speaking with a mental health professional is a practical next step.

Taking the pressure off the season starts with focusing less on others’ expectations and offering a bit of grace to everyone, including oneself. Approaching these gatherings with realistic boundaries allows individuals to navigate the holidays on their own terms, with their peace of mind intact.

Christopher Fisher PsyD, MSEd is a director of Behavioral Health, Adult Outpatient Psychiatry at Northwell Health.

This story was produced by Northwell Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.