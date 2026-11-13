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Protein was once viewed as a niche supplement reserved almost entirely for bodybuilders and extreme athletes. But today, it turns up on labels throughout the everyday snack aisle.

Circana’s annual Eating Patterns in America report found that 48% of adults are now seeking more protein, up seven percentage points over the previous year, with only vegetables ranking higher among the foods and nutrients Americans want more of.

And as that interest has grown, registered dietitian Daphene Alteme-Johnson of the Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future says much of the current focus comes from the belief that “more protein equals better health.”

Food companies are seeing similar expectations from shoppers, as people want food they enjoy while paying closer attention to what it offers nutritionally. Still, as BUILT reports below, nutrition researchers point to more specific reasons protein has become such a priority.

Why Consumers Are Prioritizing Protein

Perhaps the most popular reason people buy protein snacks is that protein keeps hunger from returning so quickly. Registered nutritionist Jemma Joel told BBC Good Food that protein is slow-digesting and “keeps us feeling fuller for longer,” which she also connects with weight management.

Feeling satisfied longer also gives protein an appeal that goes well beyond fitness, especially as people get older and start paying closer attention to muscle loss. And the federal health guidance reflects that concern, with the Administration for Community Living reporting that too little protein among older adults is linked with reduced physical function and a higher risk of falls.

Federal advice has increased the recommended daily protein intake for everyone else, too, with the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommending 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, up from 0.8.

Still, Boston University nutrition professor Joan Salge Blake cautions that most people without specific health needs already get enough. Her concern is balance, since focusing too heavily on one nutrient pushes other important foods aside. But even with that reminder, demand has given food makers plenty of reason to put more protein into foods that shoppers already buy.

The Reinvention of Classic Snack Foods

Getting extra protein outside a regular meal used to leave people with far fewer choices, often sending them toward a traditional protein bar or a scoop of powder. But familiar foods have taken over much of that job, with a Talker Research survey reported by Food & Wine finding that 63% of respondents view adding protein to unexpected foods positively.

So while protein bars still hold a large place on store shelves, more protein is now being worked into everyday snacks such as chips and cookies. And savory foods have grown the quickest, with Glanbia reporting that salty protein snacks rose 47.5% over the prior year, well ahead of bars and cereals.

Beyond the snack aisle, freezers and beverage coolers now hold high-protein ice cream and ready-to-drink shakes alongside more traditional choices. But remaking a familiar food only goes so far if it does not fit naturally into the times people actually reach for a snack.

Convenience Is Driving the Trend

Life gets busy, and tight schedules often leave food decisions competing with everything else that needs to get done. All the more reason “smart snacking” appeals to people looking for simple ways to keep their health goals from getting lost during the day.

Richard Poye, founder of the Food Trends Think Tank, told CSP Daily News that single-serve and portable foods are “precisely the formats where modern protein products shine.” And those occasions now make up a sizable part of how Americans eat, with Circana finding that 55% sometimes choose a snack instead of a meal while on the go, compared with 46% in 2021.

So on days when a full meal is not practical, a snack that needs little or no preparation gives people an easier option between meetings or during a commute. But saving time is not enough to keep people buying the same snack.

What Consumers Are Looking for Beyond Protein

Protein on its own is not very appetizing, but thanks to food scientists, the protein snacks found in local grocery stores are far more enjoyable than the old powders people remember. And this has sparked a lot of curiosity among many food companies and researchers about understanding what people actually want when they are looking for smarter snacks.

The Talker Research survey found that 66% trust a snack more when it has fewer ingredients, although registered dietitian Stephanie Schnaufer cautions that a shorter list does not automatically make a food better.

The same careful thinking applies to the nutrition label, Food & Wine reports, with dietitian Juhi Shah encouraging people to look beyond protein grams and also pay attention to added sugar.

But even when the nutrition looks right on paper, texture still helps shape the eating experience, since crunch, softness, or chewiness also influence whether a snack is worth buying again. And meeting all of those expectations is now raising the bar for what people want from smarter snacks.

Why Functional Snacking Is Gaining Popularity

Snacking is already a major part of how Americans eat, with research published in Nutrients showing that more than 90% of U.S. adults eat at least one snack on a typical day, averaging between one and three. And with snacks making up so much of everyday eating, people are expecting more from the food they choose between meals.

Circana chief advisor Sally Lyons Wyatt told Food & Wine that people expect snacks to do more, whether that means supporting a health goal or simply providing “a moment of joy.”

Protein fits naturally into those expectations, and its appeal now extends far beyond people focused heavily on fitness. Glanbia also found that most shoppers from Gen Z through boomers specifically look for protein in their snacks, while extremely active people show only slightly more interest.

With demand coming from such a wide mix of shoppers, food companies have continued working protein into foods people already enjoy. And as more people expect their snacks to offer nutrition along with satisfaction, high-protein options are becoming an easy fit for everyday eating.

This story was produced by BUILT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.