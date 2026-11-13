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Anyone who's planned a bachelorette party, run a group project, or fronted concert tickets knows how quickly one person ends up carrying the load. At Friendsgiving, that's the host who offers their place, buys the turkey and the ice, rents folding chairs, and covers whatever else comes up, while the rest of the group arrives with a bottle of wine.

Sometimes guests just don't know what to bring. Other times, money is tight: In a Credit Karma study, 49% of respondents said 2025 stretched their finances, and only 43% said their income was keeping pace with the cost of living. Either way, the math adds up fast. If 12 guests at an 18-person, $500 dinner chip in $20 each and the rest bring wine, the host is out $260. A friendly heads-up about what to expect and how to contribute can help prevent that. Intuit TurboTax shares tips for splitting Friendsgiving costs, setting expectations with guests, and avoiding leaving the host with the bill.

3 ways to split Friendsgiving costs

1. Assigned dish potluck

Best for: Big groups and hosts who don't mind coordinating

Everyone claims one item in advance, so nothing gets duplicated and nobody arrives empty-handed. If you're hosting, you can send out the guest list a few weeks in advance and ask everyone to reply with what they're bringing. Late repliers can take the finishing touches (like napkins, single-use dishware, or ice), and the shared list makes it easy to see what's covered.

2. Flat buy-in

Best for: Hosts who'd rather cook or order once than coordinate a menu

Everyone pays the same amount, and the host handles the food. For example, you could order a full turkey dinner from a grocery store, divide the cost by headcount, and text everyone the amount a week in advance. If it comes out to around $20 a head, everyone knows what to expect before arriving.

Asking friends to contribute might feel uncomfortable at first, but setting the expectation early can make it one of the easiest parts of the night.

3. Itemized split

Best for: Small groups or when one cost dwarfs the rest

The host covers the big-ticket item, and the group splits the receipts for everything else, with all expenses tracked in a shared document or app. It's more precise and requires more admin, though it's worth it when somebody's fronting a $90 turkey.

Whichever you pick, put the number in writing. Text, email, spreadsheet, or an app. The format matters less than the fact that it exists outside your head.

Offer a different kind of currency: A trade

Someone may be between jobs, while another person's rent has gone up. When the buy-in is genuinely too much for someone that year, there's a second currency.

You might have friends who come over early to set up or stay late to do dishes instead of contributing money. Offering that option in advance can help everyone participate without feeling financially stretched.

Naming an alternative from the start is one way to make the gathering more equitable.

You can finish the invitation text with: "If this month is tight, that's OK! I'd also appreciate help with setup or post-dinner cleanup."

One final rule: Don't make the trade public. Sending an invitation to each guest individually may make them more comfortable accepting an alternative way to contribute. After all, what's most important is spending time with those you love.

Get the money talk out of the way

If you've hosted, you know the anxiety of asking people to pay up. Maybe you sent a Venmo request for a side dish and watched it sit there, then couldn't bring yourself to follow up because nobody wants to be the friend who nickel-and-dimed the group over broccolini.

Or you were on the other end. The request came in, the money wasn't there, and avoiding it felt easier than explaining why. Both situations bring a little awkwardness.

Talking about money can be uncomfortable, but if you set up the agreement in advance, you protect more than just your wallet. By avoiding these conversations later at the table, you also get to keep your peace of mind and probably more of your friendships, too.

This story was produced by Intuit TurboTax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.