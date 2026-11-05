The 25 best movies leaving Netflix in November, ranked by IMDb rating

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis // Getty Images

Thanksgiving usually guarantees a few constants: turkey, football, and family. And it's that last one that tends to get complicated once certain topics start flying across the table. So, to keep things peaceful in 2026, consider steering the conversation toward something everyone can agree on: movies (specifically, the dozens of titles leaving Netflix in November).

Most of Netflix's November 2026 cinematic casualties already met their fate on the first of the month, but there's still time to catch five of the films on this list. "Safe Haven" exits on Nov. 6 and "Slow West" on Nov. 11, while Nov. 15 takes out David Fincher's "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo." Tony Scott's "True Romance," written by Quentin Tarantino, hangs on until Nov. 19.

The highest-rated of the bunch on IMDb is "I'm Still Here," Walter Salles' Brazilian drama that won the Oscar for best international feature film. You can stream it until Nov. 17.

There are several reasons a film may get dropped from a streamer like Netflix; perhaps the movie's rights are no longer available, or its popularity doesn't justify the licensing costs. Stacker ranked the 25 best movies departing the streamer this month, drawn from Netflix's own rundown of the titles leaving Netflix in November, by their user rating on IMDb, with ties broken by number of votes. Ratings are as of Nov. 5, 2026.

#25. Hitch (2005)

- IMDb user rating: 6.6

- Director: Andy Tennant

- Runtime: 118 minutes

- Genre: Comedy

- Cast: Will Smith, Eva Mendes, and Kevin James

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#24. Safe Haven (2013)

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Director: Lasse Hallström

- Runtime: 115 minutes

- Genre: Romance

- Cast: Julianne Hough, Josh Duhamel, and Cobie Smulders

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 6

#23. The Grey (2011)

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Director: Joe Carnahan

- Runtime: 117 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Liam Neeson, Dermot Mulroney, and Frank Grillo

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#22. Angels & Demons (2009)

- IMDb user rating: 6.7

- Director: Ron Howard

- Runtime: 138 minutes

- Genre: Thriller

- Cast: Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor, and Ayelet Zurer

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#21. The Fast and the Furious (2001)

- IMDb user rating: 6.8

- Director: Rob Cohen

- Runtime: 106 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Michelle Rodriguez

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

Universal // Getty Images

#20. Slow West (2015)

- IMDb user rating: 6.9

- Director: John Maclean

- Runtime: 84 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Michael Fassbender, and Ben Mendelsohn

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 11

#19. La Bamba (1987)

- IMDb user rating: 7.0

- Director: Luis Valdez

- Runtime: 108 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales, and Rosanna DeSoto

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#18. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

- IMDb user rating: 7.0

- Director: Justin Lin

- Runtime: 130 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Dwayne Johnson

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#17. Spy Game (2001)

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Director: Tony Scott

- Runtime: 126 minutes

- Genre: Thriller

- Cast: Robert Redford, Brad Pitt, and Catherine McCormack

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#16. Jumanji (1995)

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Director: Joe Johnston

- Runtime: 104 minutes

- Genre: Comedy

- Cast: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, and Bonnie Hunt

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

TriStar // Getty Images

#15. Furious 7 (2015)

- IMDb user rating: 7.1

- Director: James Wan

- Runtime: 137 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Dwayne Johnson

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#14. The Outfit (2022)

- IMDb user rating: 7.2

- Director: Graham Moore

- Runtime: 105 minutes

- Genre: Thriller

- Cast: Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, and Dylan O'Brien

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 2

#13. Steel Magnolias (1989)

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Director: Herbert Ross

- Runtime: 117 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: Sally Field, Dolly Parton, and Shirley MacLaine

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#12. Starship Troopers (1997)

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Director: Paul Verhoeven

- Runtime: 129 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, and Denise Richards

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

TriStar Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis // Getty Images

#11. Speed (1994)

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Director: Jan de Bont

- Runtime: 116 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, and Sandra Bullock

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#10. Fast Five (2011)

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Director: Justin Lin

- Runtime: 130 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Jordana Brewster

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#9. American Sniper (2014)

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Director: Clint Eastwood

- Runtime: 133 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, and Kyle Gallner

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#8. Selma (2014)

- IMDb user rating: 7.5

- Director: Ava DuVernay

- Runtime: 128 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, and Oprah Winfrey

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#7. 42 (2013)

- IMDb user rating: 7.5

- Director: Brian Helgeland

- Runtime: 128 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, and Nicole Beharie

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#6. The Warriors (1979)

- IMDb user rating: 7.5

- Director: Walter Hill

- Runtime: 93 minutes

- Genre: Action

- Cast: Michael Beck, James Remar, and Dorsey Wright

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#5. Moonage Daydream (2022)

- IMDb user rating: 7.6

- Director: Brett Morgen

- Runtime: 135 minutes

- Genre: Documentary

- Featuring: David Bowie

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#4. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

- IMDb user rating: 7.8

- Director: David Fincher

- Runtime: 158 minutes

- Genre: Thriller

- Cast: Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara, and Christopher Plummer

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 15

#3. Nightcrawler (2014)

- IMDb user rating: 7.8

- Director: Dan Gilroy

- Runtime: 117 minutes

- Genre: Thriller

- Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, and Bill Paxton

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 1

#2. True Romance (1993)

- IMDb user rating: 7.9

- Director: Tony Scott

- Runtime: 119 minutes

- Genre: Thriller

- Cast: Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette, and Dennis Hopper

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 19

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis // Getty Images

#1. I'm Still Here (2024)

- IMDb user rating: 8.1

- Director: Walter Salles

- Runtime: 137 minutes

- Genre: Drama

- Cast: Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello, and Fernanda Montenegro

- Leaving Netflix on Nov. 17

More from Stacker