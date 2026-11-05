The invoice-to-pay process explained for accounts payable teams

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Accounts payable (AP) managers at mid-market companies know the invoice-to-pay process on paper, but once invoice volume climbs, the work gets scattered across inboxes and email threads. General ledger (GL) coding runs on memory, and reconciliation turns into a month-end scramble. If you’re the controller, you own the close that absorbs much of it, often without a single view of where an invoice sits or who’s blocking it.

Invoice-processing time measures how long an invoice takes to move through a defined set of processing steps, such as receipt through approval and payment scheduling. End-to-end invoice-to-pay time also includes the wait until payment, which can reflect agreed payment terms rather than a processing delay. Two AP teams of the same size can post different processing times when one routes every invoice through a shared intake queue, and the other relies on whoever sees the email first. In the sections below, Brex follows an invoice from arrival to archived payment.

A controlled invoice-to-pay workflow gives AP one intake queue and one set of checks every invoice runs through. Approvals get documented, and payment records are easier to reconcile at close when the workflow is set up correctly. Each check exists to catch a specific problem, such as a duplicate invoice, a mismatched amount, or an approver acting outside their limit.

The invoice-to-pay process is the full AP workflow for a vendor invoice. It begins when the invoice arrives and ends when the payment posts to the GL and the supporting documents are filed. It covers intake, data validation, purchase order (PO) matching, GL coding, approval routing, payment, and reconciliation. Cash flow visibility depends on it, and so do internal controls for accounting and vendor relationships.

When the workflow runs well, vendors get paid on time, and the close becomes predictable. The audit trail builds as work happens. Much of the downstream accounts payable process depends on this workflow producing clean, usable data.

How does the invoice-to-pay process differ from procure-to-pay and accounts payable?

Invoice-to-pay, procure-to-pay, and accounts payable get used almost interchangeably, but each term covers different ground. The difference matters when a problem starts upstream of AP, since the team that sees the symptom is not always the team that owns the cause. The three definitions below separate the scope of each term.

Invoice-to-pay (I2P) : This is the AP-owned workflow from invoice receipt to payment and posting. It starts when a vendor document arrives and ends when AP reconciles and archives the payment. A Controller managing this workflow doesn’t necessarily own the procurement steps that come before it.

: This is the AP-owned workflow from invoice receipt to payment and posting. It starts when a vendor document arrives and ends when AP reconciles and archives the payment. A Controller managing this workflow doesn’t necessarily own the procurement steps that come before it. Procure-to-pay (P2P): This is the broader cycle covering purchase requests and approvals, relevant supplier and contract activities, purchase orders, receipt confirmation, invoice processing, and payment. Procurement and finance typically share responsibility for P2P. AP typically leads I2P, with participation from business approvers, procurement, treasury, and accounting as needed.

This is the broader cycle covering purchase requests and approvals, relevant supplier and contract activities, purchase orders, receipt confirmation, invoice processing, and payment. Procurement and finance typically share responsibility for P2P. AP typically leads I2P, with participation from business approvers, procurement, treasury, and accounting as needed. Accounts payable (AP): This refers to both the finance function and the balance-sheet liability. The AP team typically leads the I2P workflow and may maintain vendor records used for payment and compliance checks. Depending on the organization, AP also supports period-end accruals and works with treasury and finance leadership on payment terms, days payable outstanding, and working-capital objectives.

When evaluating AP automation tools, businesses typically map each product’s capabilities to the stages their team needs. Then, they usually confirm whether it supports purchase requests and purchase orders, invoice capture and matching, approval routing, payment execution, and accounting integration. From there, they would ask the vendor to demonstrate the relevant workflows, since a P2P or AP automation label alone does not establish the product’s scope.

The stages of the invoice-to-pay process

A vendor document moves through a defined sequence on its way from arrival to archived payment. Each stage has an owner, an output, and a common manual constraint AP can design around. When one stage goes wrong, the effect doesn’t usually stay contained to that stage. An error at intake or coding can resurface during approval, payment, or close. These invoice processing steps stay the same whether the work runs in an inbox or in an AP platform.

Brex



Invoice receipt through intake

Invoices arrive by email attachment, vendor portal, electronic data interchange (EDI), physical mail, and AP platform upload. A mid-market team may deal with several channels at once. Without a single entry point, AP may lose visibility early. Invoices can land in department heads’ inboxes, get forwarded days later, or stay outside the workflow until the vendor follows up. They may surface at month-end as surprises that force rushed accruals and last-minute payment runs.

A single dedicated intake channel, whether an AP email alias or a vendor portal, reduces that variability. Invoices enter the same way and become visible immediately. From arrival, the AP platform tracks each document in a shared queue for the rest of invoice processing.

Vendor verification

AP checks the invoice against the vendor master, confirming the vendor exists, banking details are current, and the amount matches contract pricing or agreed terms. AP staff review the document itself for completeness, including invoice number, date, amount, currency, and line-item details. Duplicate invoices with the same vendor and amount but a slightly different date regularly slip through manual review, which is why controls that prevent duplicate payments need to run here.

A change to a vendor’s banking details generally warrants a second verification that is separate from the original request. Business email compromise (BEC) is a scam in which criminals send a message that appears to come from a known source, such as a vendor, with a request that looks legitimate. The FBI’s guidance on these scams describes an invoice apparently sent by a regular vendor with an updated mailing address as one common example, and it advises verifying any change in account number or payment procedures with the person making the request. For phone verification, the FBI advises looking up the company’s number independently instead of using the one supplied in the message, so AP typically uses an independently verified number, such as a previously validated number in the vendor master.

PO matching with exception handling

PO-backed invoices go through two-way invoice matching in accounts payable, comparing the invoice against the purchase order. Goods-based spend often adds a third comparison against the receiving document before the invoice moves forward. When the numbers align, the invoice proceeds to the next stage.

When the numbers don’t align, the invoice drops into an exception queue for manual resolution. This could be from a price variance, missing receipt, or wrong PO number. Resolving an exception usually means AP contacting the buyer or the vendor for a correction, and the invoice waits in the queue until that answer arrives.

Configurable match tolerances can cut unnecessary exceptions. Invoices that fall within policy automatically move forward, while the ones that fall outside it get routed to review. Exception rates also tend to track how closely buyers follow PO rules and how accurate the vendor master is. That makes match configuration a high-value change for a team with frequent PO exceptions.

GL coding for cost allocation

AP teams commonly assign each invoice line to several coding fields, based on company policy and applicable accounting standards. The exact set of fields varies by company and by ERP. A coded invoice typically carries some or all of the following.

GL account

Cost center

Department

Project or job code

Entity, for multi-entity accounting

Accounting classification

Those decisions determine where the expense lands in the profit and loss statement, the balance sheet, and the accounts payable reporting that compares budget to actual spend. A coding error made in week two can resurface as a reclassification at close. Consult a qualified accounting professional for guidance on your company’s specific accounting treatment.

Coding that runs on memory is what can cause inconsistency at this stage. Similar expenses get coded differently across months depending on who processed them, and ambiguous invoices sit in a pending queue until someone senior makes the call. When the ERP’s accounting fields are imported into the AP platform, coders pick from the company’s own chart of accounts instead of typing codes from memory, which keeps similar invoices on the same path regardless of who processes them.

Approval routing for authorization

The coded invoice routes to the right approver based on the delegation of authority matrix, or the chart that says who can approve what. That matrix maps amount, vendor type, department, and cost center to a named role. The approver reviews whether the spend is legitimate, properly coded, and within budget, then clears it for payment.

Email-based routing can create delays when approvers miss the message or go on leave without delegating. Invoices may also stall when approvers lack enough context to approve confidently. Stalled approvals can be a major reason invoices age out, and payments go late.

Where the AP platform supports them, teams can configure reminders, delegation, and escalation rules to reduce manual follow-up. Approval records usually capture who acted and when, so the evidence is available for review and audit. A written accounts payable policy typically identifies backup approvers and explains how overdue approvals are reassigned.

Payment execution through reconciliation

Approved, coded invoices get batched into a payment run by ACH, wire, card, or check. Depending on company policy, an authorized approver who’s different from the payment initiator releases the batch, transmits it to the bank, and posts it to the GL. The payment gets matched against the bank statement and the vendor’s remittance record. Separation of duties (SoD) can exist only on paper in mid-market AP, where one person enters, codes, and releases.

When payment data posts automatically to the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which is the software that runs finance and accounting, the AP team can run accounting reconciliation between the AP sub-ledger and the bank account more often. With strong data quality and review controls, that reconciliation can run daily. The sub-ledger is the detailed AP record that supports the GL, and daily matching reduces the number of reconciliation items AP has to resolve at close.

Invoice payment methods and timing

Each payment method carries its own timing and control trade-offs. Checks can travel slowly and add a manual step when they are cashed, and wires can be hard to recall once sent, so many AP teams reserve wires for situations where speed matters more than reversibility. ACH and virtual card payments can be scheduled in the AP platform ahead of the due date, which gives approvers a chance to review the payment before it is released.

How do PO and non-PO invoices move through the invoice payment process?

PO invoices and non-PO invoices enter the same intake queue but diverge at the matching stage. PO invoices carry a reference to an approved purchase order, so AP can match quantities and prices systematically and route only the exceptions to a person. Non-PO invoices such as rent, utilities, professional services, and subscriptions have no purchase order to match against, so the review depends on AP staff judgment and the approver’s knowledge of the contract.

That missing reference point may send non-PO invoices to an approver who may not know what to check. AP teams commonly narrow the risk with recurring-invoice templates, vendor-level approvers, and spend category thresholds, so a utility bill and a one-time consulting invoice do not follow the same path. Non-PO invoices also tend to produce more coding questions, since no buyer assigned a category at the time of purchase.

Teams reviewing the split may start by measuring what share of invoice volume is non-PO. A high non-PO share points toward approval and coding controls as the main lever, while a high PO exception rate points toward matching rules and PO discipline. Seeing the two numbers side by side helps AP explain where cycle time is going to the controller and to procurement.

How does invoice-to-pay automation change the process?

Automation can capture invoice data and run validation checks before an invoice reaches an approver. Earlier checks can reduce rekeying and help AP focus on exceptions that require judgment. The examples below follow the workflow from intake through payment and accounting updates.

AI capture replaces manual data entry at intake

Optical character recognition (OCR) and AI in accounting pull the vendor name, invoice number, amount, date, and line items the moment an invoice arrives. Once your team configures capture and routing rules, the system can log, timestamp, and route a standard PO invoice without a human touch. Invoices that previously sat unprocessed in an inbox can enter the workflow within minutes. Capture becomes the natural first phase of a paperless accounts payable rollout.

Exception queues can shrink when matching runs before approval

Automated field-level checks and configurable match tolerances catch mismatches at intake before they surface mid-approval. Duplicate detection flags same-vendor, same-amount submissions before they reach an approver. Well-configured matching and duplicate-detection rules give approvers cleaner, validated invoices, so the exception queue holds mostly genuine discrepancies that need human judgment.

Approval bottlenecks become measurable and enforceable

Rule-based routing can replace manual forwarding. Where supported and configured, reminders and escalation rules help teams address overdue approvals. Approval records and status reporting can show who acted, when they acted, and where an invoice is waiting. These records support follow-up and audit preparation.

Payment release through GL posting can happen without re-keying

Connected systems can reduce rekeying across invoice approval, payment execution, and accounting updates. These remain separate events, with timing determined by the payment method, integration, and configuration. Teams usually reconcile the AP subledger to the GL and recorded cash activity to bank statements.

How to build AP automation for the invoice-to-pay process

AP automation pays off fastest where the friction is worst, and that stage isn’t the same for every team. A phased rollout keeps this a sequence you finish, instead of a project that stalls once the intake channel is built. The four steps below offer a practical rollout sequence, which teams can adapt to their existing systems, controls, and highest-friction stages.

Finding the highest-friction stage before you pick a tool

Teams may start by pulling three numbers by stage, which include cycle time, exception rate, and touchless processing rate, the share of invoices handled with no manual steps. A team with a low exception rate but a slow cycle time usually has an approval bottleneck, since matching and coding are already running clean. Starting where the data points, instead of wherever the vendor demo looked most impressive, keeps the rollout focused on the stage costing the team the most time.

Automating intake and validation before anything downstream

Every later stage depends on clean data arriving at intake, so capture and duplicate detection come first, ahead of approval routing or payment automation. An accounts payable software evaluation tends to test this stage directly, timing how fast a new invoice gets logged, coded, and flagged for duplicates without a human touching it first. When this stage is wrong, every automation built on top of it can inherit the same bad data.

Layering in rule-based approval routing once intake holds up

Approval automation only pays off once the invoices reaching it are already validated, so build this stage second. Teams typically configure thresholds by amount, vendor type, and department, then set an SLA with automatic escalation so a stalled invoice moves to a delegate instead of sitting in an inbox. Routing rules built on messy intake data just automate the same delays the manual process had.

Connecting payment execution and reconciliation last

Payment automation depends on everything upstream working, since a payment run pulls its data from invoices that are already approved and coded. Teams that automate payment before intake and approval may end up automating a process that was already unreliable.

Keep your invoice-to-pay process from running your close

The workflow determines how cash goes out, how the GL gets built, and how a controller proves financial controls work. Reducing fragmentation keeps the close predictable, vendor status clear, and evidence easy to find. Teams may start with the highest-friction stage in their own workflow, whether that turns out to be approval routing or GL coding, and fix it before moving to the next. Strong accounts payable best practices keep that process healthy between audits, giving AP fewer surprises and leadership numbers it can trust.

Industry AP automation use cases you can learn from

Depending on the industry your business is in, you can face unique accounts payable challenges that can make AP automation particularly valuable. Here are a few industries that can see larger returns from automation.

Construction

Construction companies often juggle invoices from dozens of subcontractors, material suppliers, and equipment rental companies on every project. With multiple job sites running simultaneously, tracking which invoices belong to which projects is logistically challenging. AP automation software solves this by automatically coding invoices to specific projects and tracking costs against budgets in real time.

Construction projects generate way more invoices than typical businesses because of progress payments and retainage. That's why automated approval and payment workflows are so valuable. They handle the heavy invoice volume without drowning your team in paperwork. Instead of project managers driving between job sites with stacks of invoices, they can approve payments from their phones on-site. This keeps projects moving and prevents payment delays that could halt work.

Healthcare

Hospitals and medical practices process invoices from hundreds of vendors, including medical suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The volume and variety of invoices, combined with strict regulations, make healthcare a prime candidate for AP automation.

Healthcare providers must maintain detailed documentation for compliance with regulations and insurance requirements. AP automation creates automatic documentation for every transaction, simplifying audits and reducing compliance risk.

Manufacturing

Manufacturers often have complex supply chains involving raw materials, components, packaging, and logistics providers. Managing these vendor relationships and procurement process flows requires handling thousands of invoices monthly, often with tight payment terms to maintain production schedules.

AP automation helps manufacturers match purchase orders, delivery receipts, and invoices to make sure they only pay for materials they actually received. This prevents overpayments and catches discrepancies before money goes out the door. A software's ability to handle multiple currencies and languages also simplifies international supplier payments, reducing the complexity of global procurement management.

Retail

Retail chains operate on thin margins and process high volumes of invoices from merchandise vendors, utilities, and landlords across multiple locations. Manual processing can jeopardize early payment discounts and lead to late fees that deplete already tight profits.

These businesses benefit from AP automation's ability to standardize processes across all locations while maintaining local flexibility. Store managers can approve location-specific invoices while management maintains oversight and control. You get real-time visibility into cash flow across the entire organization, which can be helpful for businesses with seasonal fluctuations.

Professional services

Law firms, accounting firms, and consulting companies may have fewer invoices than other industries, but they face their own challenges. Partner approval requirements, client billing codes, and trust account regulations make otherwise simple transactions complex.

AP automation simplifies these workflows by automatically routing invoices to the right partners based on client, matter, or project codes. The software maintains the documentation required for client reimbursements while reducing burdens on high-billing professionals. This allows firms to maintain their focus on billable work rather than administrative tasks.

Steps to follow when setting up AP automation at your company

Setting up AP automation software requires smart planning and execution to realize its full benefits. Successful deployment often depends more on preparation, change management, and strategic rollout than on technical capabilities.

1. Thorough process audit

Before identifying software your business could use, document your current AP workflows. Map out how invoices arrive, who approves them, what exceptions occur regularly, and where bottlenecks occur. This assessment helps you choose software that addresses your pain points, and it provides metrics to measure improvement after implementation.

Be sure to include your AP team in this audit process. They know where the real inefficiencies hide, such as the vendors who always send illegible invoices, the expense approval processes that consistently delay payments, and the workarounds they've developed over years of manual work. Their insights will help during both software selection and implementation.

2. Choose software that fits your financial stack

Make sure your AP automation software connects to your existing accounting software, ERP, and financial tools. Check for pre-built connectors that work with your specific platforms and versions, and be sure to test these integrations during demos before committing to any solution.

Consider your future technology roadmap, too. If you're planning to switch from QuickBooks to NetSuite next year, you’ll want an AP automation software that supports both platforms. Some software offers flexible integration options through APIs, allowing your tech stack to evolve without forcing another AP software migration.

3. Design workflows before going live

Resist simply digitizing your existing processes and instead redesign workflows for maximum efficiency. Work with your software provider or implementation specialists to configure approval hierarchies that make sense for your organization's current structure and any plans for growth.

As you implement the platform, build appropriate controls without creating unnecessary bottlenecks. For instance, invoices under $500 might need just one approval, while those over $10,000 require department head and CFO sign-off. Along with these configurations, build exception handling for scenarios like duplicate invoices, new vendors, and employees being on vacation.

4. Invest in training

Even user-friendly software requires proper training to achieve adoption. Develop role-specific training programs, since AP clerks will have different workflows than approving managers. Create quick reference guides for common tasks and video tutorials for complex processes. During the first few months, schedule regular check-ins to address questions and reinforce best practices.

5. Pilot with a controlled group

Rather than implementing the new platform company-wide, start with a pilot program. Choose one department or vendor category for initial implementation, so you can easily identify issues, refine workflows, and demonstrate success before broader rollout.

Aim for a 30-to-60-day pilot phase to process multiple invoice cycles, and include tech-savvy early adopters and skeptics who represent typical users. Their combined feedback will help you address concerns and refine training materials for the wider implementation.

6. Migrate data strategically

Clean data migration sets the foundation for long-term success for your AP automation. Before importing vendor information, remove duplicates, update outdated contact information, and standardize naming conventions. This upfront work pays off by preventing future processing errors and payment delays.

Also, be sure to plan your historical data migration carefully. While you might want years of history in the new software, first focus on active vendors and open invoices. You can always add historical data later, but getting current operations running smoothly takes priority.

7. Monitor and optimize

Establish KPIs before implementation so you can measure improvement across accounts payable metrics. Track metrics like average processing time per invoice, percentage of invoices processed straight-through without intervention, early payment discount capture rate, and number of duplicate payments prevented.

Review these metrics regularly and use them to identify additional optimization opportunities. If certain vendors consistently cause processing errors, contact them about standardizing their invoice format. If one department's approval times lag behind others, additional training may be necessary.

Three trends shaping the future of AP automation

AP automation continues to advance rapidly, driven by technological innovations and changing business needs. Three trends are shaping how businesses think about and implement accounts payable solutions.

1. AI and machine learning will play a bigger role

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are transforming AP from a basic administrative function into an intelligent, strategic operation. AP software uses AI-driven data capture to instantly read invoices, eliminating manual data entry and dramatically reducing errors. Machine learning algorithms automatically match invoices with purchase orders, learning patterns over time to minimize manual intervention.

AI-powered anomaly detection takes invoice validation further, identifying unusual vendor behavior, duplicate submissions, and fraudulent invoices before payments are issued. This significantly reduces the risk of financial loss due to oversight or fraud attempts. With predictive analytics, modern AP solutions can even forecast cash flow, analyzing historical payment data and current vendor patterns to help finance teams plan proactively, rather than reacting to liquidity challenges after they arise.

This level of intelligent automation enables AP professionals to step away from routine invoice processing and focus instead on more strategic financial management, vendor relationship-building, and continuous process optimization.

2. Touchless invoicing will be the new standard

Touchless invoicing is becoming the new gold standard in accounts payable automation. Rather than simply digitizing manual workflows, modern AP software is capable of processing invoices from receipt to payment without human interaction. Invoices submitted digitally or through integrated vendor portals automatically flow through OCR data extraction, approval routing, and payment execution based on preset rules.

Business rule automation, supported by robotic process automation (RPA), ensures that invoices meeting specified criteria (such as matching purchase orders within defined tolerances) are approved and scheduled for payment instantly. Integrated ERP and AP systems provide real-time synchronization, eliminating manual data entry and significantly reducing reconciliation challenges.

The impact of touchless invoicing includes reduced cycle times, fewer processing errors, and substantial cost savings. Organizations can dramatically improve payment speed, enhance vendor satisfaction, and redirect AP staff efforts toward analyzing financial trends, identifying cost-saving opportunities, and other value-driven activities.

3. More AP data will be used for strategic decision-making

The future of accounts payable isn't only about paying invoices more efficiently. It's also about leveraging AP data to inform strategic decision-making across the organization. Modern AP automation software provides advanced analytics, reporting dashboards, and real-time insights that transform raw AP data into actionable intelligence.

AP departments can quickly identify bottlenecks, optimize payment timing, and uncover cost-saving opportunities by analyzing patterns in spending, payment terms, and supplier behavior. Real-time cash flow visibility empowers finance leaders to make informed, strategic decisions about working capital management, negotiate better vendor terms, and identify opportunities for early payment discounts.

As automation removes mundane, repetitive tasks from AP workflows, AP professionals are empowered to use their expertise for strategic planning, vendor relationship management, and financial forecasting. This evolution turns AP into a critical partner within the business, influencing strategic financial decisions and driving operational excellence.

AP automation done right can redefine your finance team

As businesses face increasing invoice volumes and complex vendor relationships, the right AP automation platform can mean the difference between scaling successfully or drowning in paperwork.

Modern platforms combine OCR, automated workflows, and embedded payments so that accounts payable becomes a strategic advantage instead of a manual burden. With emerging technologies like AI-driven insights and real-time payments, these solutions continue to evolve, offering even greater efficiency and control over cash flow.

Frequently asked questions about the invoice-to-pay process

What does invoice to pay mean?

Invoice to pay is the accounts payable workflow that takes a vendor invoice from receipt through approval, payment, and reconciliation. It is often shortened to I2P and covers every stage between the invoice arriving and the payment posting to the GL.

What is the difference between invoice-to-pay and procure-to-pay?

Invoice-to-pay covers the AP-owned workflow from invoice receipt through payment and reconciliation, while procure-to-pay is broader and begins with a purchase requisition. The distinction matters most when evaluating software, since a tool’s automation might start at requisition or only at invoice receipt.

Is invoice-to-pay the same as invoice processing?

Not exactly, since invoice-to-pay is the broader term covering the full workflow from receipt through payment and reconciliation. Invoice processing usually refers to the validation, coding, and approval steps in the middle, though many teams use the two terms interchangeably.

What are the steps in the invoice payment process?

The invoice payment process runs through six stages, which are intake, vendor verification, PO matching, GL coding, approval routing, and payment with reconciliation. Each stage has an owner, an output, and a specific failure mode when handled manually.

What is the difference between a PO invoice versus a non-PO invoice in the AP process?

PO invoices reference an approved purchase order, so AP can match them systematically before payment, while non-PO invoices for services, utilities, and subscriptions have no purchase order to match against. Non-PO invoices therefore rely on documented approval controls and tend to carry more control risk and coding questions.

What are the most important metrics to track in the invoice-to-pay process?

Invoice cycle time, cost per invoice, exception rate, touchless processing rate, and on-time payment rate are the core accounts payable metrics for this workflow. Tracking them by stage shows which part of the process is slowing payment.

How long do invoice payments take to process?

The timeline depends on where an invoice waits longest, and approval routing and PO match exceptions are two common sources of delay. Cycle time, measured from arrival to payment, is the number AP teams track to see where their own process stands.

What happens to an invoice when its approver is out of office?

In a rule-based workflow, the invoice escalates after an SLA deadline or routes to a named delegate so it keeps moving. Without that setup, it typically waits in the approver’s inbox until they return.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.