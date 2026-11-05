The growth of clean beauty: Market data breakdown

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Clean beauty is easy to spot on a shopping trip. Sephora has dedicated guides for skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance, bringing ingredient-focused shopping into a familiar retail setting. But shelf space tells only part of the story. How much has the category actually grown, and what keeps shoppers interested?

The category includes makeup and skincare companies, but understanding its growth means looking beyond individual brands. Sales estimates, consumer surveys and online searches offer a fuller picture of what people want, what they buy and where price enters the decision. Below, Ogee examines the growth of the clean beauty category.

How Big Is the Clean Beauty Market?

With an estimated $10.5 billion in global sales in 2025, clean beauty remains a relatively small category with strong forecasts. Grand View Research puts U.S. sales at $2.86 billion that year and projects the global market will reach $35.3 billion by 2033. Its 16.8% compound annual growth forecast for 2026-2033 exceeds the 7.9% projected for broader beauty and personal care.

The size changes depending on who is counting. The Business Research Company estimates $8.02 billion for 2025, with oral care explicitly included. Grand View lists skincare, haircare, cosmetics, bath products, and fragrance. Because public summaries do not fully explain their inclusion rules, these estimates cannot form one continuous growth timeline.

What Is Driving Consumers Toward Clean Beauty?

When NSF asked 1,000 Americans about personal care in 2024, 74% considered organic ingredients important. Their reasons included perceived health benefits, fewer chemicals, and higher quality, suggesting the appeal begins with what shoppers believe a product offers. Those beliefs should not be confused with evidence that organic products are healthier.

For others, the decision also involves environmental priorities: Mintel reports that one in four Japanese consumers choose beauty products with environmental claims. These motivations can overlap without mattering equally to every buyer.

Consumers Are Paying More Attention to What's Inside the Bottle

The 65% seeking clear ingredient lists in NSF’s survey wanted help identifying ingredients they considered potentially harmful. That desire for clarity gives context to resources mentioned in the Mintel report, such as Clarins’ online ingredient traceability platform, which lets shoppers explore sourcing before buying.

Researching a product can also lead consumers through social media, where useful explanations sit alongside misinformation about ingredient safety, as Spate’s 2023 analysis notes. Access to information is one part of the picture; these findings do not establish how frequently shoppers research ingredients or change purchases afterward.

Is “Clean” Actually What Consumers Mean by Clean Beauty?

Without one universally accepted definition, “clean” can carry several expectations at once: fewer ingredients, simpler formulas, natural or organic sourcing, ingredient exclusions, transparent labels, environmental commitments, and cruelty-free practices.

A shorter ingredient list, however, answers a different question from an organic label. While organic standards concern production, cruelty-free claims concern animal testing. Neither tells the whole safety story: The FDA explains that an ingredient’s source does not determine safety. The same distinctions matter when researchers decide which products belong in a market estimate.

The Search Data Behind Clean Beauty's Growth

Despite forecasts of rising sales, Spate found a 9.8% decline in searches across its broad collection of clean-beauty-related terms. Its October 2023 report compared U.S. Google searches during the 12 months ending April 2023 with the previous year, recording 5.3 million monthly searches.

Within that decline, cruelty-free skincare searches grew by 5.3%, including questions about individual brands’ animal-testing practices. The contrast suggests attention can shift toward specific concerns. These historical volume estimates differ from Google Trends’ relative-interest index; they neither establish current search patterns nor explain individual spikes.

Clean Beauty Is Expanding Beyond Skincare

Although skincare accounted for 41.4% of global revenue in Grand View’s 2025 estimate, makeup also features prominently in its outlook, with 17.3% annual growth projected for clean color cosmetics during 2026-2033.

Spate’s historical search analysis covers other categories, recording 2.8 million monthly hair-related searches within its clean beauty grouping. Bath and body attracted roughly 626,000, and fragrance 247,000. Those numbers indicate different levels of attention across categories, though search activity cannot establish which products are selling fastest.

Who Is Driving the Clean Beauty Market?

Among adults ages 18-29 in NSF’s survey, 62% would pay more for certified personal care products with organic ingredients, compared with 45% overall. That suggests greater openness to a premium among younger respondents, without showing that they purchase more often.

Other findings resist a simple generational explanation. Mintel reports that price deters German nonbuyers of natural and organic products, while almost half of existing U.S. clean-product users prioritize effectiveness. Together, the findings describe varied audiences rather than a single typical buyer; comparable purchasing profiles by gender and income remain unclear.

Are Consumers Willing to Pay More for Clean Beauty?

Products carrying ethical and environmental attributes grew faster than beauty overall in NIQ’s 2025 Canadian analysis, offering evidence that interest reaches the checkout. The figures do not, however, isolate how much extra people paid specifically for those attributes.

As economic uncertainty encourages shoppers to look more closely at value, according to McKinsey, a product can match someone’s preferences and still exceed their budget. Affordable prices and convincing performance may help turn curiosity into a purchase they can repeat.

What Does Clean Beauty's Growth Mean for the Broader Beauty Industry?

Through developments such as refill formats and sourcing tools, documented by Mintel, ingredient-conscious shopping connects with product design, packaging and retail assortments. Clearer explanations can also help shoppers understand formulations and give brands a more specific basis for their positioning. Those practices need not depend on a prominent “clean” label to be useful.

What's Next for Clean Beauty?

With only 9% completely trusting voluntary labels in NSF’s survey, clearer evidence could matter as much as further market expansion. Accessible sourcing information and credible organic certification may help people assess claims, while sustainability could find wider appeal when paired with affordability and performance. Whether those details become easier to find is a useful signal to watch.

Clean Beauty's Biggest Impact May Be Bigger Than the Category

The lasting change may be in the questions shoppers bring to a purchase: What is in this? Where did it come from? Is it worth the price? If clear answers become an everyday expectation, the clean beauty label could matter less than the standards consumers continue to ask for.

This story was produced by Ogee and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.