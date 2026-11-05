How to spot a stolen valor scam this Veterans Day

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Scammers take no days off. They work on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Easter, July Fourth, and other times usually reserved for celebrations.

Even though Veterans Day is typically regarded as a day of recognition rather than celebration, scammers have no second thoughts about exploiting it. Nov. 11 is prime time for stolen valor scams and schemes directed at military personnel, both active and retired.

Keeping your identity and finances above board when scammers seem intent on defrauding anyone who answers the phone requires vigilance and caution. PeopleFinders shares information on the latest veteran-targeted scams.

What Is a Stolen Valor Scam?

A stolen valor scam involves someone either falsely claiming they served in the military or exaggerating their service. They often say that they served in combat when they saw no such action. Other times, they’ll lie about receiving decorations like the Medal of Honor, Purple Heart, Silver Star, or Bronze Star.

For stolen valor to become an actual scam, the fraudster has to actually collect benefits they haven’t actually earned. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that stolen valor by itself is protected by the First Amendment and not a crime, though many (if not most) people find it highly objectionable.

A few high-profile stolen valor scams have made their way into mainstream consciousness. In 2017, the CNBC series “American Greed” featured Darryl Wright, an Idaho man who claimed he sustained wounds from enemy fire in Iraq.

No such thing happened, but Wright still collected around $750,000 in improper benefits (from more than a dozen public programs) before being convicted. He served two years in prison and was forced to pay $646,000 in restitution.

Recognizing a Veteran-Targeted Scam

Closely related to stolen valor scams are scams that prey specifically on veterans. They have a lot in common with general imposter and phishing scams that rely on stolen identities. Below are several types of scams veterans occasionally come across.

The “Veterans Savings Program” Scam

In August 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued an alert about mailers going to veterans claiming they qualify for a new benefit under the VA. The postcards claim veterans can sign up for the “Veterans Savings Program,” but no such thing exists.

These mailers are just an old-fashioned phishing scam. The scammers count on recipients calling the phone number listed on the card and sharing sensitive information. From there, the scammers can apply for veterans’ benefits or sell the information on the dark web.

Overpayment Scam

Another veterans-directed scam involves fraudsters contacting veterans and informing them that the VA or some other public agency has given them too much money. To rectify the situation—and, according to scammers, avoid substantial criminal penalties—veterans must hand over some cash to their bank account.

PACT Act Scams

Signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022, the PACT Act expanded benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic substances, including Agent Orange and burn pits. Veterans began receiving PACT Act benefits in 2024, and scammers have taken advantage of the attention the new program has received.

Fake Veterans’ Charities

Yet another military-adjacent scam that spikes during Veterans Day involves fake charities soliciting money on behalf of veterans. Scammers appeal to victims’ patriotic sensibilities with this scheme, which often employs cryptocurrency accounts and wire transfers.

TRICARE Scams

Many scammers target Medicare for illegitimate reimbursements, but others set their sights on TRICARE, the healthcare benefits program for former and active-duty military personnel (along with certain family members). Medicare and TRICARE get most of their funding from the federal government.

One common healthcare scam is known as phantom billing, which involves companies requesting reimbursement for products or services that patients never received. Sometimes, patients receive things their doctor never actually ordered. Both of these examples constitute healthcare fraud.

The Stolen Valor Romance Scam

In most cases, stolen valor scams only affect public agencies like Veterans Affairs or government programs like TRICARE rather than individuals’ bank accounts.

One exception lies with stolen valor romance scams. These schemes involve catfishers on dating websites falsely claiming that they’re deployed to a foreign country. That ruse gives them an excuse to skip out on video calls, send messages only intermittently, and otherwise conceal their identity.

Meanwhile, they constantly solicit money from their online matches. They pile on the lies by saying, for instance, that a family member has landed in the hospital. Romance scammers cast a wide net, and stolen valor is just one of the many tactics they use to convince victims to part with their money.

The Toll of Veterans-Directed Scams

The FTC estimated veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families lost around $583 million in 2024. While the agency has not released 2025 figures yet, a comprehensive analysis completed by AARP suggests the number ballooned to $685 million last year.

Around 40% of veteran-directed fraud is owed to imposters. Imposter scammers often pose as representatives from government agencies or military banks, which lends credibility to their schemes. The U.S. as a whole lost $3.5 billion to imposter scams in 2025.

Responding to a Suspected Veteran-Directed Scammer

The most important thing to remember: Never give out sensitive information over the phone unless you are expecting a call from the VA or other legitimate organization. That includes your Social Security, driver’s license, and Veteran Health Identification Card numbers. Hang up if you get suspicious.

Other tips for preventing scams from reaching you include:

Calling back the organization that purportedly contacted you using their official phone number.

Verifying a charity’s status (and existence) at Charity Navigator.

Use a people search website to verify names, phone numbers, and addresses.

Periodically check your TRICARE claims page to ensure nobody is fraudulently using your identity for money.

Be careful about what you reveal about yourself online and through social media.

Don’t forget to report suspected fraudsters to the FTC and your state attorney general’s office.

Prioritize Awareness this Veterans Day

The chances of a scammer contacting you may be low, but they certainly aren’t zero. Knowing what you’re up against goes a long way in the defense against scams and fraud. When you get a suspicious call, email, or letter, erring on the side of caution will never fail you.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.