5 tips for sensitive underarms

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Experiencing armpit sensitivity? You’re not alone. Common causes include shaving, harsh products, and tight clothing, which can lead to irritation, redness, and itchiness. If this sounds like you, it's time to give your sensitive armpits the care they deserve. Dove explains how you can create a soothing routine to help your underarms feel their best.

Cleanse your underarms daily

Start your routine with a gentle cleanse. Washing your underarms daily helps remove sweat and bacteria, reducing irritation. While specialized underarm wash does exist, a gentle body wash that hydrates sensitive underarm skin as it cleanses will do the trick.

Wondering exactly how to wash armpits? Simply apply your body wash under your arms and lather up with a washcloth or loofah to remove any deodorant residue. Use gentle circular motions and avoid harsh scrubbing. If you’re struggling with odor, an antibacterial body wash can help target this. After your shower, pat your underarms dry with a clean, soft towel (rather than rubbing them), as this can help prevent irritation.

Make sure you moisturize

Wondering, "Should I moisturize my armpits?" The answer is yes. Keeping your skin hydrated helps maintain its barrier and reduces sensitivity. Try using a light, fragrance-free lotion or gel rather than thick, greasy creams (as these may clog pores). Your skin should be clean, so make sure you moisturize straight after showering. Alternatively, you can choose an antiperspirant that’s designed to moisturize underarms.

If you choose to shave, change your razor regularly

Armpit hair removal for sensitive skin requires care. Shaving products will help protect your skin and allow the blade to glide, so make sure you apply a thin layer before you get going. Start in the direction of the hair growth and keep your strokes short and light. If you have sensitive skin, you may find shaving cream works better for you than shaving gel, as it creates a richer, more hydrating barrier. A dull blade can exacerbate armpit sensitivity, so change your razor every five to 10 shaves to help prevent irritation and ingrown hairs. Exfoliating your underarms between shaves will also help remove deodorant buildup and dead skin cells, which can help reduce your chances of ingrown hairs and clogged pores.

Let your skin recover between shaving sessions — and skip shaving entirely if you’re experiencing rashes, bumps or broken skin. If you notice painful lumps or recurring boils, it’s time to seek advice from your doctor.

Choose an antiperspirant for sensitive underarms

Choosing the right antiperspirant deodorant for sensitive underarms is vital. Did you know that sweat can actually lead to irritation that compromises your natural skin barrier? Look for a product that provides protection for hormonal, heat, and stress sweat, reducing your chances of sweat-induced irritation.

Wear breathable fabrics

Finally, consider your clothing choices. Breathable fabrics like cotton and linen allow air circulation, reducing sweat and irritation. Wearing tight clothing and synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon and acrylic can trap moisture and make sensitive underarms worse.



Ready to give your underarms the gentle care they deserve? By working these tips into your routine, you can help ease armpit sensitivity and keep your underarms feeling fresh, comfortable and ready for whatever the day sends your way.

This story was produced by Dove and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.