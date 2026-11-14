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St Tammany Parish
💰 2026-27 stipends and extra route pay for STPPS staff
4 days ago
💰 2026-27 stipends and extra route pay for STPPS staff
The School Board approved 2026-2027 state stipends at the November 12, 2026 meeting.
- All St. Tammany Parish Public School System employees will get a separate stipend check on November 13, 2026:
- Certificated employees: $2,000
- Support employees: $1,000
The Board also approved an MOU with the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and Support Employees:
- A one-time critical shortage stipend will be paid November 30, 2026 to Special Education classroom teachers in RNC, BEC, MAP, and SWE Resource classes.
- To qualify, teachers must have an effective performance rating for FY 2025-2026 and be actively employed on the payment date.
- The stipend is estimated at about $735, with a minimum of $600 per eligible teacher (before taxes and employer-paid benefits).
Extra route coverage pay:
- Bus owner/operators and bus operators: $20 per coverage route; owner/operators also get mileage reimbursement for all coverage routes.
- Bus attendants: $10 per coverage route.
Coverage means any extra mileage for stops or pickups beyond the regular daily route.
More Info: 2026-2027 State Stipend and Memorandum of Understa...
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