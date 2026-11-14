💰 2026-27 stipends and extra route pay for STPPS staff

The School Board approved 2026-2027 state stipends at the November 12, 2026 meeting.

All St. Tammany Parish Public School System employees will get a separate stipend check on November 13, 2026 : Certificated employees: $2,000 Support employees: $1,000

will get a :

The Board also approved an MOU with the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and Support Employees:

A one-time critical shortage stipend will be paid November 30, 2026 to Special Education classroom teachers in RNC, BEC, MAP, and SWE Resource classes.

will be paid to Special Education classroom teachers in classes. To qualify, teachers must have an effective performance rating for FY 2025-2026 and be actively employed on the payment date .

and be . The stipend is estimated at about $735, with a minimum of $600 per eligible teacher (before taxes and employer-paid benefits).

Extra route coverage pay:

Bus owner/operators and bus operators: $20 per coverage route; owner/operators also get mileage reimbursement for all coverage routes.

per coverage route; owner/operators also get for all coverage routes. Bus attendants: $10 per coverage route.

Coverage means any extra mileage for stops or pickups beyond the regular daily route.