💰 2026-27 stipends and extra pay approved for STPPS staff

All St. Tammany Parish Public School System employees will receive a state stipend following the November 12, 2026 School Board meeting decision.

State stipend (paid by separate check on November 13, 2026):

Certificated employees: $2,000

Support employees: $1,000

The Board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and Support Employees that adds a one-time critical shortage stipend for certain Special Education teachers.

One-time Special Education stipend (paid November 30, 2026):

For Special Education classroom teachers assigned to RNC, BEC, MAP, or SWE Resource classes

classes Must have an effective performance rating for FY 2025-2026

Must be actively employed on November 30, 2026

Estimated amount is about $735, but no less than $600 per eligible teacher (before employer-paid benefits and taxes)

Extra route coverage pay:

Bus owner/operators & bus operators: $20 per coverage route; owner/operators also get mileage reimbursement for all coverage routes

per coverage route; owner/operators also get for all coverage routes Bus attendants: $10 per coverage route

Coverage means any extra mileage or stops beyond the regular daily route.