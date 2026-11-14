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💰 2026-27 stipends and extra pay for St. Tammany school staff
💰 2026-27 stipends and extra pay approved for STPPS staff
All St. Tammany Parish Public School System employees will receive a state stipend following the November 12, 2026 School Board meeting decision.
State stipend (paid by separate check on November 13, 2026):
- Certificated employees: $2,000
- Support employees: $1,000
The Board also approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and Support Employees that adds a one-time critical shortage stipend for certain Special Education teachers.
One-time Special Education stipend (paid November 30, 2026):
- For Special Education classroom teachers assigned to RNC, BEC, MAP, or SWE Resource classes
- Must have an effective performance rating for FY 2025-2026
- Must be actively employed on November 30, 2026
- Estimated amount is about $735, but no less than $600 per eligible teacher (before employer-paid benefits and taxes)
Extra route coverage pay:
- Bus owner/operators & bus operators: $20 per coverage route; owner/operators also get mileage reimbursement for all coverage routes
- Bus attendants: $10 per coverage route
Coverage means any extra mileage or stops beyond the regular daily route.
More Info: 2026-2027 State Stipend and Memorandum of Understa...
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