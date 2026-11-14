🚨 Fatal crash on LA 96 in St. Martin Parish

A 51-year-old man from St. Martinville was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 96 near Bernis Road on November 13, 2026, shortly before 5:00 a.m.

State Police say a 2009 Honda Accord heading west on LA 96 tried to pass another westbound vehicle and hit an eastbound John Deere tractor head-on. After the impact, the Honda went into a ditch, and the tractor’s front-left tire came off and landed on the Honda’s roof.

The Honda’s driver, who was properly restrained, died at the scene. A passenger in the Honda and the tractor driver both had minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Impairment is not suspected, but routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash is still under investigation.

State Police remind drivers to only pass when it’s legal and clearly safe, avoid impairment, fatigue, and distractions, and make sure everyone is buckled up.

For questions, contact Trooper Monique Lavergne, Troop I Public Affairs, at (337) 262-5880 or monique.lavergne@la.gov.