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Fort Pierce
🚧 Flooded South 25th Street closed between two local schools
6 days ago
🚧 Flooded section of South 25th Street closed near schools
A stretch of South 25th Street between Fort Pierce Central High School (Cobra Pride Way) and Forest Grove Middle School (Bulldog Drive) is closed to through-traffic because of unsafe flooded road conditions.
If you usually drive this way:
- Plan an alternate route around this section of South 25th Street
- Use extra caution when traveling near the closure
A map of the closure area is available with the announcement.
For more details, contact St. Lucie County Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.
More Info: Public Announcement: South 25th Street Closure - b...
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