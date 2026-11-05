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Fort Pierce

🚧 Flooded South 25th Street closed between two local schools

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAAMZ_1GnxOEgE00

🚧 Flooded section of South 25th Street closed near schools

A stretch of South 25th Street between Fort Pierce Central High School (Cobra Pride Way) and Forest Grove Middle School (Bulldog Drive) is closed to through-traffic because of unsafe flooded road conditions.

If you usually drive this way:

  • Plan an alternate route around this section of South 25th Street
  • Use extra caution when traveling near the closure

A map of the closure area is available with the announcement.

For more details, contact St. Lucie County Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.

More Info: Public Announcement: South 25th Street Closure - b...

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