🚧 Flooded South 25th Street closed between two local schools

🚧 Flooded section of South 25th Street closed near schools

A stretch of South 25th Street between Fort Pierce Central High School (Cobra Pride Way) and Forest Grove Middle School (Bulldog Drive) is closed to through-traffic because of unsafe flooded road conditions.

If you usually drive this way:

Plan an alternate route around this section of South 25th Street

around this section of South 25th Street Use extra caution when traveling near the closure

A map of the closure area is available with the announcement.

For more details, contact St. Lucie County Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.