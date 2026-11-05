🚧 Emergency westbound lane closure on U.S. 190 at MOPAC Bridge

🚧 Emergency lane closure on U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish

The outside westbound lane of U.S. 190 at the MOPAC Bridge, just east of the I-49 interchange near Opelousas, is closed to traffic effective immediately.

Crews are repairing the bridge deck. The lane will stay closed until the work is done; DOTD will announce when it reopens.

If you drive this route:

Expect delays in the westbound direction

direction Use extra caution near the work zone and watch for workers and equipment

Follow all posted traffic signs and devices

To check current road conditions and closures: