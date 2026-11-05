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St Landry Parish
🚧 Emergency westbound lane closure on U.S. 190 at MOPAC Bridge
6 days ago
🚧 Emergency lane closure on U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish
The outside westbound lane of U.S. 190 at the MOPAC Bridge, just east of the I-49 interchange near Opelousas, is closed to traffic effective immediately.
Crews are repairing the bridge deck. The lane will stay closed until the work is done; DOTD will announce when it reopens.
If you drive this route:
- Expect delays in the westbound direction
- Use extra caution near the work zone and watch for workers and equipment
- Follow all posted traffic signs and devices
To check current road conditions and closures:
- MyDOTD: sign up at www.dotd.la.gov for local lane and road closure updates
- 511 Traveler Information: visit www.511la.org, dial 511, or from out of state call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511)
More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...
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