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St Landry Parish

🚧 Emergency westbound lane closure on U.S. 190 at MOPAC Bridge

6 days ago

🚧 Emergency lane closure on U.S. 190 in St. Landry Parish

The outside westbound lane of U.S. 190 at the MOPAC Bridge, just east of the I-49 interchange near Opelousas, is closed to traffic effective immediately.

Crews are repairing the bridge deck. The lane will stay closed until the work is done; DOTD will announce when it reopens.

If you drive this route:

  • Expect delays in the westbound direction
  • Use extra caution near the work zone and watch for workers and equipment
  • Follow all posted traffic signs and devices

To check current road conditions and closures:

  • MyDOTD: sign up at www.dotd.la.gov for local lane and road closure updates
  • 511 Traveler Information: visit www.511la.org, dial 511, or from out of state call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511)

More Info: https://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announc...

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