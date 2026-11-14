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US poised to lose its ‘measles elimination status’ after more than 25 years
By Shalina Chatlani,2 days ago
The number of confirmed measles cases across the U.S. this year has soared to 5,412 as of Nov. 12, more than double the 2,289 cases through all of 2025, according to the latest release of data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The trend is pushing the nation to the brink of losing its official “measles elimination status” after more than 25 years.