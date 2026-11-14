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2 hospitalized after pickup struck Mo. woman
13 days ago
ATCHISON COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Friday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 2017 Ford F150 driven by a 69-year-old Hamburg; Iowa man placed the pickup in reverse and experienced a medical emergency. The driver began to accelerate while in reverse. The front driver's side of the vehicle struck the rear driver's side of a northbound 2004 Ford F150 driven by a 35-year-old Stanberry man. The 2017 Ford continued in reverse and struck a pedestrian, identified as a 62-year-old Maitland woman, and eventually came to rest in the yard of a home.
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