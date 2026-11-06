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NWS details strength of tornado reported on Tuesday in Missouri
8 days ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY —A NWS storm survey found evidence of a brief tornado three miles west of the city of Clark in southern Randolph County, Missouri on Tuesday morning. The tornado had a rating of EF-1 with maximum winds of 90mph, a width of 50 yards and a path of just over one mile, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City. The tornado was on the ground from 10:42- 10:44 a.m.